To the editor: I do not ordinarily write letters to the editor, but after reading for the second time one of the reasons Mr. Kay is running for the Town Board, I simply felt I could not sit back and ignore his accusations.
In the Feb. 16 issue of the Enterprise, Mr. Kay gives as one of the reasons for his running for Town Board “our community needs leadership that will stand up for our residents.” And again the Feb. 23 issue of the Enterprise quotes Mr. Kay as saying again that “he felt the community needs leadership that will stand up for residents.” He also said he will “demand Board accountability to the town residents.”
I have served as town chair for almost 18 years and, quite frankly, am very proud to have served with our current board members. In my opinion, they are all persons of honor and dedicated to the betterment of our town. Therefore, I ask — no, challenge — Alex Kay to name those board members he has referenced. Further, I would ask him to explain just exactly how any of those board members have NOT acted in the best interests of our town residents.
And, Mr. Kay, please do not name Terry Largent. Mr. Largent had already resigned from the board when you made the first accusation.
Once again, I am proud to be a member of our Town Board. I have tried over the past 17-plus years to properly represent our town and its residents, and I feel each member of our board has done the same.
— Bob Hultquist, Chairman, Town of Oconomowoc