An open letter to President Trump: You and I are close in age and belief system. Oh, how my daughter and I reveled in 2016 and the four short years to follow! So sure you’d be re-elected in 2020, we were devastated at the loss and continuous bashing. It was tragic that no action was taken to undo the outcome. A great revelation has occurred to fellow conservatives since then, that the America we loved is damaged goods. While millions of us are still forging ahead as best we can, having the ideals we grew up with firmly implanted, we’re surrounded by crazies whose opposite aims are richly funded, blasting their negative, ridiculous ads against any candidate ready to turn things around, from school boards on up. We never realized the money involved, nor our side’s lack thereof. The far left has shown its muscle, ruthless in trying to destroy any attempt to right the wrongs plaguing our country. They hope eventually we’ll end up hating it too.
As to your 2024 plans, please change your mind! You outshined them all, but dark and dangerous forces fueled by jealousy and hate dimmed the lights. Those who love and hurt for you can’t bear any more grief than we’ve already endured. I pray you can blot out the indignities thrust on you and relax in the glow of all the good you accomplished for grateful millions. We had a brief respite from an immoral White House. Every day we celebrated your tireless efforts to restore pride in America. You never needed to brag! Boasting is unattractive, but, if that’s our one and only complaint, you stand alone!
Listen to God and what your heart tells you. Let the bad guys keep at it until their own evil bites them in the behind on Judgment Day. Pray for, encourage and donate to the chosen nominee, but do it quietly so they can’t attack either of you. You deserve better than to sacrifice yourself and your wonderful family again!
What was done to you can’t be forgiven, but if there is any justice in the world, I believe someday America remembers Donald Trump as one of our finest presidents. May God bless you.
— Bonnie Stuempfig, Oconomowoc