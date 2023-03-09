To the editor: The beauty of our U.S. Constitution is in its flexibility to guide governance in ways that best support our humanity. That flexibility is gained through contemporary interpretation. Let’s not forget that the Constitution was once used to prop up slavery and to deny women and minorities the right to vote. Two common theories of constitutional interpretation are originalism and pragmatism. Today’s U.S. Supreme Court is hiding its conservative ideology behind originalism in certain areas, including abortion. Our Constitution can be flexible enough to adapt to the standard of care for women’s reproductive health care in the 21st century; something our Founding Fathers knew nothing about, so how could they specifically include it in the Constitution? A pragmatist approach to interpretation considers practical consequences, promotes the public good, and allows society to benefit from scientific and medical advances and analysis of past data, especially in relationship to harm.
Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law pushing women closer to death before allowing treatment is dangerous and was instituted before women had the right to vote (1919). How is that government “by the people, for the people?” If your loved one has a pregnancy go awry, you would thank God and the stars above that the medical community could treat her promptly, giving the best chance of a good outcome. Ironically, under Roe, a woman needing an abortion could still choose to be pushed to the brink of death before receiving treatment, but she would have to sign a discharge against medical advice form to do it.
I’ve never heard of anyone choosing that option (except our Republican Legislature by proxy).
All Supreme Court justices have their thumbs on the scale of justice.
Daniel Kelly doesn’t want Janet Protasiewicz’s thumb there because he wants to put his own thumb on those scales, along with applying thumbscrews to Wisconsin women. For state Supreme Court, vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz, the reasonable, upstanding, more pragmatic constitutionalist. Our lives depend on it.
— Heidi C. Hallett, DVM Oconomowoc