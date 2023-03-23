To the editor: I just read the article regarding the condo development adjacent to the village square that is having second thoughts on their profit margins with that project. As a former resident and someone who is experiencing overwhelming development in my neighborhood in Austin, Texas, I can tell you that dynamic ain’t going away anytime soon. Fowler Lake and public access to it is the cornerstone of what living in Oconomowoc is all about. Building condos that rob the community of that asset is shortsighted. These condo developments could easily be done on property within walking/biking distance of the lake and reap the same community benefits.
I implore the council to take this opportunity to rethink and rescind that project and offer another solution that preserves properties adjacent to Fowler Lake for the community. This is a worthwhile investment to the 5-O’s, in my humble opinion.
— Steve Barnick, Austin, Texas