To the editor: The Arrowhead School Board is poised to pass Policy 335, banning so-called “safe spaces.” School boards that continue to place restrictive policies on curriculum, inclusive organizations, signage, flags, and speech have clearly lost faith in their students.
What these school boards have forgotten, or never understood in the first place, is that high school students are intelligent, capable of free thinking, forming their own opinions, and accepting of others. As school boards pass these policies, they are over and over saying “We believe all of you are capable of being indoctrinated, are offended by signs, and unable to form your own opinions.”
In a time where schools are still recovering from COVID-19 learning gaps, a high turnover rate for teachers, and safety, school boards are committed to banning rainbows and signs that ensure all types of students feel comfortable.
As a class of 2020 Arrowhead graduate, the total absence of faith in their student’s ability to engage in civil discourse without restrictions is shameful at best.
- Alec Dahms, Hartland