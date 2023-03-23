To the editor: What is the real story behind the $75.4 million? When good men say nothing, evil abounds!
Out-of-control Spending? They forgot to say there is interest being paid on $75 million! Withholding the whole truth?
Where, oh where, did the multipurpose rooms go? Where did the rollaway fold-up long bench lunch tables go? Replaced by tables and chairs. Now it’s harder to sweep and clean up the floors. Why do we carpet the floor in the cafeteria? Children must not spill milk or drop their lunch trays. Maybe they don’t have sticky syrup spills on pancake day. Maybe kids no longer get sick and vomit on carpeted floors.
I remember a time when the gym would be packed with citizens at a referendum meeting. Now we get five or six of the same people coming to hear what is next. Do we not care? Give up? No longer consider the cost?
So I ask parents, where are you? The response is, “We don’t dare say anything in this district. We don’t want our children retaliated against.”
Don’t be fearful. Stand up! Say something! It feels good.
— Vickie Gertz, Oconomowoc