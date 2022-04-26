$12K-plus in equipment, tools stolen from Oconomowoc baseball site

OCONOMOWOC — More than $12,000 in construction equipment and tools was stolen from the site of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball facility, which is under construction.
According to Lisa Kelenic, director of marketing and communications for the DockHounds, the theft at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Blue Ribbon Circle occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. She said the thieves gained access to valuables by clipping through locks.
Additional security has been posted, Kelenic said. Police are investigating and “capturing as much information as they can.”
On Monday, work was continuing at the site. Kelenic said no delays in construction are expected.
“The community and corporate sponsors who have heard about the recent event are really supportive and excited to see that everything is still on time for May 20,” Kelenic said.
The May 20 home-opener is against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Kelenic said tickets for the game have sold out.
The Oconomowoc Police Department did not return a voicemail Monday.