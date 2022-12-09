OCONOMOWOC — Two fires were reported in Oconomowoc on Thursday evening.
Western Lakes Fire District responded to a chimney fire at 6:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Summer Creek Road. The homeowner reported smoke and flames inside the residence as well as the exterior of the chimney.
Upon arrival smoke was visible on the exterior and interior of the home. Crews made entry to the residence to investigate as well as the roof/attic.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. While at this incident there was also a simultaneous EMS incident.
The WLFD also responded to a fire at 8:52 p.m. at Vino Etcetera, 120 E. Wisconsin Ave.
There was a report of an odor of smoke and visible smoke in the building. The building was evacuated while crews further investigated the situation.
This investigation including neighboring occupancies.
The cause was a furnace at Mullen’s Dairy. The situation was mitigated and turned over to the property owners.
“Thank you for understanding our road closures and evacuation during this incident. We appreciate your support and respect during these incidents. Our team members are honored to serve you and be there when you need us most. As we move into the winter months please remember to perform regular maintenance and inspection of your heating appliances and chimneys,” WLFD said.