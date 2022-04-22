OCONOMOWOC — A film written, directed and produced by 24-year-old Oconomowoc native Calvin Zimmerman was released on YouTube April 20 and it features many locations throughout the city.
Zimmerman now lives in California but graduated from OHS in 2015. That’s where he said the inspiration for his first feature-length film came from.
The film is called “Wild Life” and it addresses the issue of gun violence in schools. An assignment from an OHS socials studies class in 2014 caused him to begin research into what culminated into the movie.
“I was assigned a debate topic, at random, as to whether or not teachers should be armed,” he said.
Since then, Zimmerman said he realized there is an aspect to mass shootings that is sometimes glossed over: The psychological aftermath felt by the affected communities. “Wild Life” is an ode to the individual trauma that gun violence leaves in its wake, he said.
Creating the movie — all on a $5,500 budget — allowed him to “take a deeper look at the things that happened to (communities affected by mass shootings) when the news cameras are gone, the more personal ways these tragedies have affected them,” he said.
Zimmerman said the plot revolves around the fallout experienced by a school shooter’s family, and the struggle to do what is “right” even if it means endangering those you love.
Two Oconomowoc residents are main characters in “Wild Life,” Zimmerman said. Rebecca Richards plays Abigail Priest, the mother of the school shooter, and Mattson Ruedin plays a victim of the shooting and the love interest to the main character, Rudolph.
Much of the 81-minute movie was shot in and around Oconomowoc last summer, according to Zimmerman.
He said the city and police department granted permission to film at several locations, including the Oconomowoc Police Department and Roosevelt Park.
“They allowed me to film out there out of the goodness of their hearts, and that’s something I probably wouldn’t have gotten other places,” Zimmerman said. “But I knew my hometown would be very welcoming, and I was right.”
Zimmerman said he is planning to submit “Wild Life” to film festivals and hopes it will garner attention. The film is up on YouTube now and can be accessed by visiting www.wildlifeindie.com/watch.
Zimmerman said he isn’t done making movies; another one is in the works for the summer of 2023.