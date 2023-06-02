OCONOMOWOC — The northbound lane of North Main Street in downtown Oconomowoc will be closed for several hours Saturday morning for the Yellow Brick Road 5K Run/Walk, according to the City of Oconomowoc website.
The closure will last from about 7:45-10 a.m. The 5K starts at 8:15 a.m. with a shorter kids race at 8 a.m.
The race starts at Village Green Park. Runners will use the northbound lane of North Main Street and head north to Lisbon Road to enter the Lakewood Estates subdivision.
Runners will return to Village Green Park using the same route on the out-and-back course.
The road is expected to reopen at 10 a.m.