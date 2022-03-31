Area leaders say WLFD budget increase has community support

OCONOMOWOC — Local elected officials say they’ve heard positive feedback from constituents regarding the Western Lakes Fire District’s recent report detailing staffing issues and the reported need for more than $6 million in WLFD’s annual budget.
The district has said it cannot currently afford to increase staff or pay enough to retain workers, even as calls for service increased 74% from 2017 to 2021 as the district’s development and population have grown.
To financially achieve the goal of hiring more people and keeping them on a full-time basis, the report contained potential courses of action: Making municipal budget cuts and service reductions, levying a municipal wheel tax or holding a referendum to increase property taxes.
Another option within the report is to do nothing and maintain the WLFD’s status quo. Individual communities will have the freedom to choose the option that suits them best.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Oconomowoc news with a print subscription to The Enterprise: https://bit.ly/ocoent_sub
Any potential tax increase would affect the seven communities which the WLFD provides fire protection to: Oconomowoc, Merton, the Town of Oconomowoc, Ottawa, Dousman, Lac La Belle and Summit.
The report says a levy increase per $100,000 in property value equates to $80.10 in Oconomowoc, $66.24 in Merton, $62.65 in the Town of Oconomowoc, $77.23 in Ottawa, $160.14 in Dousman, $74.30 in Lac La Belle and $82.47 in Summit.
For a wheel tax to raise the necessary funds, an additional vehicle registration fee would be applied within the different municipalities: $123 per vehicle in Oconomowoc, $283 in Merton, $184 in the Town of Oconomowoc, $219 in Ottawa, $114 in Dousman, $518 in Lac La Belle and $306 in Summit.
Municipal officials say residents appear to be on board with the effort despite the cost.
“I have been having phone conversations, and for the most part everyone is supportive once you explain the current staffing issues right now,” said Dousman Village President Jack Nissen. “Most people are unaware of (the WLFD’s staffing issues). ... So far, the people I’ve spoken with are supportive after they hear the need.”
That is the case in other municipalities, according to officials, but some say the real test of support will arrive in the coming weeks as a survey is sent out to residents to gauge the level of interest in potentially raising enough money to fund the WLFD’s requested budget increase.
“That’s going to drive whatever way this goes,” said Tim Klink, Town of Merton chairman, of the survey. “The survey will be a clear picture ... It will generate a lot of conversation. Once that goes out, we will have a better idea” whether the community supports the WLFD’s multi-million dollar ask.
The district operates largely with “paid on-call” responders who must travel to a fire or incident from their homes. That increases response times, and the district said it wants to begin relying on full-time and in-house responders to get to fires sooner.
“WLFD has a critical need for funding to support the full-time staff and the increased wages for existing staff required to keep pace with the growing demand for its services,” the report details. “In the coming weeks and months, the municipalities served by WLFD, in partnership with local residents, will determine the best path forward for WLFD and all those it serves.”
Lac La Belle Village President Timothy Clark said members of his community have been discussing the issue for months.
He described fire coverage — or lack thereof — as a “major issue” for the village, and he’s not heard a single word of dissent for green-lighting a WLFD budget increase, even if it costs residents on their property taxes or vehicle registrations.
“Our residents that have listened to the presentations and discussions ... understand what’s at risk, and I have yet to hear someone say, ‘I am opposed to this,’” said Clark.
Oconomowoc Mayor Robert Magnus declined to comment for this story.
A 2021 Wisconsin Policy Forum investigation said similar woes plague fire departments across the state.
Mueller Communications, the public relations firm hired by WLFD, confirmed that surveys are set to be mailed the week of April 4. Information on how to return the survey or complete it online will be included in the mailing.
The WLFD needs a total of $6,309,105 in additional funding. That money would cover expenses for 33 more full-time firefighters/paramedics, fund 15 internship positions, three battalion chiefs, a fire inspector and a full-time administrative assistant.
The district’s current budget is $6.8 million.