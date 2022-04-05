OCONOMOWOC — District 4 incumbent Alderman John Zapfel was unseated Tuesday night by Jennifer Aultman Kloth. Aultman Kloth took 61.8% of votes, or 649, to Zapfel's 38.1%, or 400 votes. There was one write-in ballot cast.
Following the results, Aultman Kloth gathered with supporters at the Cornernstone Sports Pub and Eatery in Oconomowoc. She attributed her win to going door-to-door to raise awareness of her candidacy.
“I was told elections are won at the door, and I went to as many doors as I could,” she said.
Aultman Kloth added, “I'm just extremely blessed and very greatful to the voters who got out and got behind my message of strong community, strong families and strong economy. I'm excited to hit the ground running.”
Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconmowoc) was also at the election-night party. She said she was attending to show support for Aultman Kloth, saying she worked hard to achieve the win.
“I'm very happy for her,” Dittrich said. “She worked hard to achieve that victory.”
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Jennifer Aultman Kloth
|649
|61.8%
|John Zapfel (i)
|400
|38.1%
|Write-in
|1
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|1,050