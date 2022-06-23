Editor's note: An earlier version of this story appeared in last week's Enterprise stating that The Love Monkeys were scheduled to perform June 17. The band is scheduled for tomorrow, June 24. The newspaper regrets this error.
OCONOMOWOC — The Bands on the Beach concert series is scheduled for Friday with the Love Monkeys set to perform.
Starting at 7:15 p.m. Friday, the concert is held in the band shell on City Beach. Other bands and dates this summer are Boot Jack Road on July 8, 5 Card Studs on July 22, The Orange Whips on Aug. 5 and The Decade on Aug. 26.