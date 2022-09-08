OCONOMOWOC — You can find Chris and Cindy Krenke at the Hartland Farmers Market. They're offering something a little different than the rest of the vendors. Along with their homemade pickles and Cindy's stitching, they also have quail eggs. If you don't manage to catch them at the market, they can be found in Oconomowoc, just off the bypass.
When it comes to birds, Chris got his first chicken by chance when he was around 12.
'It fell off the back of a truck delivering chickens, the next vehicle hit it and one chicken came running out of the crate. I was out at my grandparent's home in Eagle. I chased that chicken down and I brought it home,' explained Chris. 'It had this big ol' floppy comb on it so I figured 'okay, his name is Henry.' I had no experience with chickens. Well, Henry started laying eggs. So I had to get Henry friends, I got 50 laying hens, and I bought a roster at a swap meet. Ever since then, it's been chickens and a little bit of everything over the years.'
In the process of getting friends for Henry, Chris ended up with an impressive flock of chickens.
'They were 25 cents a bird, I bought them at the egg place, they keep (the chickens) for a year and then they get rid of them all. I went there with a big rabbit cage. I loaded them and took them home,' Chris explained that helping the chickens adjust to a different lifestyle took quite a bit of work. 'I had to carry them in and out of the coop every day. Their eyes are so badly dilated that they can't see anything, and their toenails are two and a half inches long. Every day I took them outside and put them in a pen, and took them back into the coop at night. It took about two weeks to trim their toenails and change their feed, and then they were going out there by themselves finally,” he said.
Plenty of birds
Over the years, the Krenkes have had several animals. They've had plenty of birds - including exotic chickens, pigeons, quail and even parakeets. They also raise rabbits and have raised mice in the past. While they don't have mice anymore, they do have a very attentive cat that keeps the mice away from the chicken coop.
When the Krenkes met, Chris already had a reputation for his love of animals.
'When I met him, he told me in high school he was called 'chicken man.' That worked for me because my grandparents had chickens and pigeons and everything else. It was just meant to be,' said Cindy.
While Chris may have started with chickens, when they relocated to their current home, they were faced with potential zoning issues. While it turned out that they were zoned to have chickens, there was a time when the Krenkes turned to a different type of bird.
'Originally when I found out that I couldn't have chickens, all the birds turned to pigeons,' said Chris. 'I had quite a few breeds. At one time, every pen in that garage and outside was filled with pigeons.'
The pigeons that the Krenkes currently have, and have had, are all unique breeds that exhibit a variety of colors, and some puff up the feathers on their throats.
With the pigeons came a connection with the industry. They got involved in one of the largest shows in the Midwest.
'We got into Watertown Pigeon Club,' said Cindy. 'I was the secretary, and he was the treasurer for several years.'
Due to the amount of work that went into working the back end of the Watertown Pigeon Club, they stepped away. They found that they were doing most of the administrative work and were unable to sell their own pigeons.
Then came quails. The quail eggs that they sell are small in size, but rich in flavor. Their quails are a smaller breed called Teknik; these are birds that lay eggs every day of the week. While quail eggs aren't something that you will find in your typical grocery store, there are more quail enthusiasts in the Midwest than you'd first think.
'I got my start from a friend of mine. She lives up in Neosho and gave me my first birds. I started out with four birds. I don't do anything small,' said Chris. 'When I start with something, I have to have a lot of them.'
Cindy added, 'It flourishes.' Quail eggs are small and spotted. If the quail were outside of their coop the eggs would blend into the grass. Quails also have a unique laying habit.
'Quails slow down, drop an egg and walk off. They don't even hesitate. It's been bred out of them, this breed is called Teknik, so they don't sit on an egg. If they sit on an egg they stop laying,' explained Chris.
While the Krenkes didn't originally think about selling quail eggs, people who knew they had the birds began asking if they could purchase them. Their birds regularly produce quite a few eggs when they're not molting, more eggs than they know what to do with.
The Krenkes are licensed to sell their eggs at both their home, as well as at farmers markets. They both still work full-time but would like to turn their passion into something bigger.
'I would like to turn it into a business when I retire. We were talking about it the other day,' said Chris. This would also require some expansion of their flock. 'I was going to order a 100 or so more eggs to hatch out in the incubator to add to it. Because right now we can't keep up with our demand. I need new blood in my flock.'
The Harland Farmers Market is Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can also reach Krenke's Quails in Oconomowoc at 262-777-1849.