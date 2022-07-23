Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening.
According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
On Thursday evening, the victim had jumped into the water from a pontoon boat to go swimming with family members near the middle of the lake. The authorities were called at 7:18 p.m. to report the man was missing.
Multiple agencies responded to the call including the Town of Oconomowoc Police, City of Oconomowoc Police and the Western Lakes Fire District’s Fire, EMS and Dive teams, as well as the Western Waukesha Dive Team.
Mutual aid dive teams and boats were requested to assist from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin DNR, Chenequa Police, Mukwonago, Washington County, Dodge County and Fort Atkinson.
Rescue efforts were suspended at 11 p.m. on Thursday and then continued on Friday and Saturday until the body was found Saturday morning.
This incident remains under investigation.