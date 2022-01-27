Book controversy continues in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — As the discussion over a controversial children’s book at the Oconomowoc Public Library continues, the Common Council president said he would support a change on how the library’s children’s materials address some social topics.
The conversation surrounding the children’s book “Are You a Boy or Are you a Girl?” began in December after Common Council President Matt Rosek addressed council members in a meeting with concerns over the book.
“Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?” tells the story of protagonist Tiny. The character is described as “a gender neutral” child, and the story “imparts an important message about identity and being who you want to be,” according to marketing materials. It was published in 2017 by Jessica Kingsley Publishers and created by Sarah Savage and Fox Fisher. It is intended for young children between the ages of three and five.
After discovering the book in the library, Rosek brought up concerns during a municipal meeting, prompting a number of conversations among city officials. The most recent conversation took place during the Jan. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting.
During the meeting, Oconomowoc Public Library Director Betsy Bleck delved into the topic during a presentation to the committee.
Bleck told the committee that “Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?” had been checked out a dozen or more times. She said some area families consider it to be an asset to inform their kids.
“We do have patrons who need this material, who have requested this material,” Bleck said.
According to Bleck, it is not the library’s policy to determine what is appropriate for individual children.
Instead, Bleck said, it is up to a child’s parents to decide what material is or is not acceptable for their kid.
At the meeting, Alderman Kevin Ellis said he was initially “taken aback” by the book and its title. But after mulling it over, Ellis said, he agreed with Bleck. He determined that “it’s really up to the family to decipher through that and help ‘Junior’ understand his world or her world.”
Alderman Matt Mulder said established medical institutions widely accept that children begin to form gender identity as young as two or three years old.
“Research clearly shows gender identity begins to emerge in children when they’re two and three,” Mulder said, “and that’s the National Association for the Education of Young Children. It’s the Pediatrics Association, it’s a number of major medical universities. I’m not going to call it ‘settled law,’ but there is ample evidence that a book like that for a child age three is entirely appropriate, because that’s when they’re starting to sort out gender in their world.”
Library books are chosen by Oconomowoc’s librarians, Bleck said. And while the Common Council appoints Library Board members and approves the library’s budget, the elected body cannot curate what books and materials end up on the shelves.
Reached by phone after the Jan. 18 meeting, Rosek said he doesn’t support changing the curation policy, nor does he want to retroactively remove the book.
But Rosek did claim the library’s catalogue is lopsided on what information is being presented to children about certain topics — including gender identity.
“It could be that we will have something on both sides of the issue (in the future),” Rosek said. “I’m going to encourage them to do that. ... There’s not gender-affirming books, there’s just transgender books.”
Rosek said city officials will continue to meet with library staff as the conversation evolves. He said the item has not officially been scheduled for further discussion as of Wednesday.