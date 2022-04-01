SUMMIT — About a dozen chickens were killed in a coop blaze Friday morning at 1380 Sawyer Road.
According to Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen, the coop fire occurred in a yard between two homes at 11:40 a.m. Neither of the two homes were damaged, Bowen said, but about 12 chickens appeared to have died as a result.
An owner for the birds was not home and a passerby on Sawyer Road initially reported a barn fire because of the coop's size.
Hay or straw inside the coop is thought to have started the fire, according to Bowen. Those materials are known to spontaneously combust during their decomposition.
Other fowl were outside the coop in an open-air enclosure and survived, Bowen said.
“While we were fighting the fire, we had chickens coming to peck all around us,” he said. “Very friendly chickens.”
According to Bowen, crews were on the scene for approximately an hour.
No people were hurt.