DELAFIELD — The city of Delafield will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss funding of the understaffed Lake Country Fire and Rescue (LCFR) including the development of a fire fee and possible referendum.
This comes as LCFR, which serves the Town of Delafield, city of Delafield, Town of Genesee, Chenequa, Nashotah, Oconomowoc Lake and Wales, faces ongoing staffing challenges that the department has drafted a plan to address.
These staffing shortages have caused response times to rise to over 30% over national standards and caused the department to close some of its stations 50% of the time over the summer and fall, according to Chief Matthew Fennig. Most recently, the department had 15 brownout days in November.
The department needs more funding in order to fulfill its staffing plan.
Earlier this month, the Delafield Town Board voted to begin the referendum process to fund its portion of the LCFR’s 2024-26 budget, but did not determine what the referendum amount would be or when it would take place. The town will meet on Jan. 10 to discuss the dollar amount.
In a meeting last week, members of the city of Delafield Common Council discussed how the city will fund its portion, saying that the city should work with the town and other municipalities to determine the best approach.
“My consensus is (that city administration) should work with the chief and the other administrators, especially the administrator from the town of Delafield, understand what they’re doing and if they are moving forward with a referendum for April,” said City Administrator Tom Hafner.
Previously, municipalities were in discussion with LCFR to develop a universal fee where all communities would pay the same amount per household. Three communities met with the fire chief to discuss this funding model.
“In the words of the fire chief, those meetings didn’t go very well,” Hafner said at the Dec. 19 council meeting.
This model would cause some communities to pay more than they currently do while others might pay less.
Staffing plan
In November, the LCFR fire board approved a staffing plan to address the department’s ongoing staffing struggles.
The plan shifts LCFR’s focus to fulltime positions, eventually filling the daily schedule with full-time employees and filling in gaps with other staff.
“Unfortunately, because of state levy limit laws and things like that, we’re really limited on how we do things,” Fennig said in November. “It’s kind of a broken system in Madison that forces these communities to do referendums for what I’ll call basic government needs.”
Originally, the plan was to do all 22 hires in one year, but in an effort to make it more palatable, the hires will be done over four years: seven in 2023, six in 2024, six in 2025 and three in 2026.
“The indication that we’re receiving is that (the first seven hires) will correct the brownouts, we won’t have the station closure,” Hafner said. “If that occurs next year, why can’t that be the level of service we provide at least for a couple years? Why do we have to continue accelerating the budget at a significant rate, as opposed to a more modest rate?” in addition to new staff, the plan calls for other things to support the department such as building furniture in 2024, improvements to the financial management software in 2025 and a drone program in 2026.
“I think that should be our focus, solving the immediate problem and then these other add-ons, wish lists, expansions is a whole different story,” said city of Delafield Mayor Kent Atwell.
The city Common Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 500 Genesee St.
The Town Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Delafield Town Hall, W302N1254 Maple Ave.