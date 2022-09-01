OCONOMOWOC — The view is breathtakingly beautiful looking across Lac La Belle from near the dam on North Lake Road — and that’s not an exaggeration. Artist Tim Spransy set out to capture an especially mesmerizing sky above that exact spot with a recent painting that he has donated to the fundraising campaign to build the John and Lavinia Rockwell Park. The vantage point captured in the painting is similar to what one might see standing in the future park.
“It’s a beautiful view from that vantage point,” Spransy said. “The fact that they are turning it into a park, it’s just mind-blowing.”
Having grown up in Oconomowoc and now living just outside of its borders in the Town of Ottawa, Spransy said he wanted to do something to help fund the park’s development. On Aug. 21, his painting was unveiled during the Oconomowoc Legion Band concert and Light Up The Lake event at City Beach.
Bidding has begun on the painting, which is temporarily on display in Roots Coffeebar & Café, 124 E. Wisconsin Ave. The bidding starts at $20,000 and will close Oct. 15. For those who love the painting, but aren’t able to buy the original, there is the option to purchase one of 25 giclée prints that are being sold for $1,000 each.
The framing of the original was donated by The Gallori in downtown Oconomowoc.
“It’s kind of the iconic view of Oconomowoc for starters,” Spransy said. “But I go a little crazy when I see amazing cloud formations.” He worked on the painting for about six to eight months.
Chris Both, one of the main people behind the effort to turn 517 N. Lake Road into a park, expressed her appreciation for the donation of the painting.
“My husband (Frank) and I have been completely amazed at the generosity of the people of Oconomowoc and their determination to create this park,” Both said.
The land once was home to an old house that was to be razed for a condominium project, but the community rallied together to collect $1.35 million to purchase the land for a park to be located between Fowler Lake and Lac La Belle.
Now, the Build a Park at 517 group has set a goal to raise $1.5 million for the development of the park, which will largely remain an open green space, but will allow for portaging of canoes and kayaks, a place to walk and to fish. So far, about $400,000 has been raised, but Both said she expects that total to increase fairly quickly once some pledges come in.
“We’ll work in stages. Some work will be done on the dam this fall,” she said, adding grading could be done in late fall or early winter when the work will cost less money. The goal is to have the park completed by July 1, 2023.
To bid on the painting or to purchase a print, go to www.oconparksandtrails.org.