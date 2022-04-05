Two candidates competing for one Oconomowoc Town Board seat - 1

Erik Mullett (left) and Chuck Nettesheim (right) are running for a seat on the Oconomowoc Town Board on April 5.

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — Voters in the Town of Oconomowoc were nearly split in half when it came to voting for Town Board for Rosie Rutkowski's seat which expired this month. Erik Mullett won by less than 3% after earning 1,015 votes, or 51.2%. His challenger Chuck Nettesheim had 965 votes, or 48.7%. Three write-in ballots were cast. All results are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Erik Mullett1,01551.2%
Chuck Nettesheim96548.7%
Write in30.2%
Total Votes1,983 
   

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100%)

<< Back to main election results page