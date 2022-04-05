TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — Voters in the Town of Oconomowoc were nearly split in half when it came to voting for Town Board for Rosie Rutkowski's seat which expired this month. Erik Mullett won by less than 3% after earning 1,015 votes, or 51.2%. His challenger Chuck Nettesheim had 965 votes, or 48.7%. Three write-in ballots were cast. All results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Erik Mullett
|1,015
|51.2%
|Chuck Nettesheim
|965
|48.7%
|Write in
|3
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|1,983
Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100%)