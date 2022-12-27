DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission approved rezoning for the Beacon Hill subdivision near downtown Delafield after developers reduced the project’s density in response to residents’ concerns.
Developers Miller Marriott Construction are proposing 28 homes between St. John’s Road and Wisconsin Avenue, property previously owned by St. John’s Northwestern Academies, plus three more homes on the other side of Wisconsin Avenue.
This is down from a previous proposal which included 34 homes on the same property. At a public hearing in August, over 20 people spoke against the higher-density development, prompting developers and the city to reduce the density, according to city documents.
On Wednesday, the city held a second public hearing for the reduced-density project, which would have an average lot size of around 10,500 square feet, where only one resident spoke about minor elements of the proposal.
The development would remove one segment of Smyth Lane and Farrand Street, replacing them with pedestrian paths, which would be open to the public but maintained by the neighborhood’s HOA. Neighbor Steve Thuilliez said he didn’t support removing the streets as it wouldn’t match the surrounding neighborhoods.
“The city doesn’t have to repave them or plow them, I mean there’s a couple of wins for the city,” said Alderman Tim Aicher.
Thuilliez also commented on stormwater draining on part of the property as water currently pools sometimes. Developers said they are still working out the final plans for stormwater management, saying they might incorporate rain gardens into the design.
The city has maintained it wants to increase its tax base with “responsible and sustainable growth.” A focus group looking into possibilities for growth recommended that these areas be developed at a high and medium density to meet these goals, city documents say. The city cites an 1893 plan which called for 36 homes on this property; the plan was never built out as St. John’s purchased the land.
Some residents who spoke at previous meetings said the higher-density development was too dense for the area and would change the character of Delafield.
Developers say this project would create a neighborhood where residents could walk to downtown businesses.
“The connectivity and encouraging walking to downtown instead of driving to park, even though its only five blocks, is a huge win,” Aicher said.
According to city documents, a traffic study has been completed and indicates that traffic expected from a full buildout of this property, as well as the neighboring golf course, would not result in delays or queues along nearby corridors, Genesee Street and Oakwood Drive.
The city consulted with experts on water infrastructure who concluded that the development would have minimal effects on water supply, but noted that shallower wells (around 25 to 35 feet deep) are at risk of becoming dry regardless of development at nearby properties.
With less than 10 minutes of discussion, the commission approved the developer’s request to rezone the property between Wisconsin Avenue and St. John’s Road from P-1, public and semipublic use, to R4, single and two-family residential, to accommodate the current plan of 28 single- family homes. One commissioner voted against the rezoning.