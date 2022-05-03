OCONOMOWOC — A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been drafted by the city in response to the Western Lakes Fire District’s call for additional funding, and the draft is up for discussion during the Committee of the Whole meeting 6 p.m. tonight at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc.
In its draft form, the MOU asks municipalities which use WLFD fire services to hold a referendum Aug. 9 or in November to raise an additional $6.3 million per year. It also clarifies what would happen if one of the municipalities does not approve the budget increase.
“Each Municipality will submit the referendum on the WLFD request for $6.3M in additional funding to bolster staffing and increase wages to the electors for a vote on Tuesday August 9, 2022,” the draft MOU states. “If the referendum fails (i.e. additional funding is not approved) in any Municipality, such Municipality shall have the option of scheduling a second referendum on November 8, 2022.”
If one of the member municipalities fails to pass a referendum by Nov. 10, the WLFD’s budget will increase by 4% as allowed by the WLFD Inter-Municipality Agreement.
Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus brought up the idea of agreeing to a MOU during a discussion at a special Western Lakes Fire District Fire Board meeting in March.
At that meeting, WLFD Chief Brad Bowen said the district needs to nearly double its budget to address staffing issues. The district relies heavily on paid on-call responders instead of full-time and inhouse members, which Bowen said leads to increased response times.
The district has since suggested a potential referendum or wheel tax levy to raise an additional $6.3 million per year — however, the draft MOU refers only to referendums and not wheel taxes.
The $6.3 million would cover 33 more full-time firefighters/paramedics, fund 15 internship positions, three battalion chiefs, a fire inspector and a full-time administrative assistant, according to a WLFD report.
For a referendum to raise enough capital, the report said an annual property tax increase per $100,000 would mean an additional $80.10 in Oconomowoc, $66.24 in Merton, $62.65 in the Town of Oconomowoc, $77.23 in Ottawa, $160.14 in Dousman, $74.30 in Lac La Belle and $82.47 in Summit.
The district’s current budget is $6.8 million.