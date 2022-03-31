Multiple races come to a head April 5 as Lake Country voters head to the polls. Here is a comprehensive list of all the contests.
Oconomowoc — Mayor (vote for one)
- Lou Kowieski
- Robert Magnus
Read our preview of the race here.
Common Council, District 2 (vote for one)
- Charles Schellpeper
- Andrew Moroni
Read our preview of the race here.
Common Council, District 4 (vote for one)
- Jennifer Aultman Kloth
- John Zapfel
Read our preview of the race here.
Oconomowoc Area School District — School Board (vote for not more than four)
- Neal Ninmann
- Sandy Schick
- Chad Schraufnagel
- Bill Thiel
- Andrew Anderson
- Paula Schmitz
Read our preview of the race here.
Town of Oconomowoc — Town Board Supervisor #3 (vote for one)
- Erik Mullet
- Chuck Nettesheim
Read our preview of the race here.
Lac La Belle —Village Trustee (vote for not more than two*)
- Mike Koehn
- Gary Perrault
- Joseph Renner
Read our preview of the race here.
*Editor’s note: Mike Koehn has since said he won’t seek election after suffering from health issues. His name, however, cannot be removed from the ballot.
Stone Bank School District — School Board (vote for not more than two)
- Dan Arnold
- Jeff Smith
- Mallory Biersack
Swallow School District — School Board (vote for not more than two)
- Kim Khoury
- James Emanuele
- Haley Sweeney
- Laura McGuire
