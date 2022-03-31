Vote 2022

Multiple races come to a head April 5 as Lake Country voters head to the polls. Here is a comprehensive list of all the contests.

Oconomowoc — Mayor (vote for one)

  • Lou Kowieski
  • Robert Magnus

Common Council, District 2 (vote for one)

  • Charles Schellpeper
  • Andrew Moroni

Common Council, District 4 (vote for one)

  • Jennifer Aultman Kloth
  • John Zapfel

Oconomowoc Area School District — School Board (vote for not more than four)

  • Neal Ninmann
  • Sandy Schick
  • Chad Schraufnagel
  • Bill Thiel
  • Andrew Anderson
  • Paula Schmitz

Town of Oconomowoc — Town Board Supervisor #3 (vote for one)

  • Erik Mullet
  • Chuck Nettesheim

Lac La Belle —Village Trustee (vote for not more than two*)

  • Mike Koehn
  • Gary Perrault
  • Joseph Renner

*Editor’s note: Mike Koehn has since said he won’t seek election after suffering from health issues. His name, however, cannot be removed from the ballot.

Stone Bank School District — School Board (vote for not more than two)

  • Dan Arnold
  • Jeff Smith
  • Mallory Biersack

Swallow School District — School Board (vote for not more than two)

  • Kim Khoury
  • James Emanuele
  • Haley Sweeney
  • Laura McGuire

