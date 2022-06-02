WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday upheld the ruling of a state agency which found that the Oconomowoc Area School District discriminated against two employees it fired in 2016 for stealing proceeds of scrap metal recycling in 2012.
The Labor and Industry Review Commission found in a July 2021 decision that the OASD improperly fired Gregory and Jeffrey Cota by taking into account that they were cited for the thefts after the district completed its own internal investigation that led to it suspending the men and a coworker. But after a subsequent police investigation that saw citations issued, the district fired the men.
The Cotas, who are brothers, and Garrett Loehrer, a co-worker, had accounts at a Waukesha recycling facility where they turned in scrap metals; the men were to turn in scrap proceeds to Greg Cota to give to his supervisor at the OASD, Matt Newman.
After the Cotas complained about Loehrer’s work performance, he reported in 2014 that he and the Cotas in 2012 delivered scrap for recycling. Gregory Cota split the proceeds between them, with Loehrer getting $80, testimony showed.
A district investigation found the scrap yard paid the men a combined $10,613 over three years, but only $4,929 was turned over to the district. It also revealed Gregory Cota had authorized the men to use district vehicles to take personal scrap in for recycling. The district suspended Loehrer for 30 days for admitting to a theft of about $80. Jeffrey Cota was suspended for three days for using district vehicles for personal use. Gregory Cota also was suspended for three days, demoted from his job as head of the grounds crew, and docked $1 per hour in salary for unauthorized use of a district vehicle. The district then referred the matter to Oconomowoc police, who referred it to Town of Oconomowoc police, who recommended that citations for theft be issued. The district put the men on unpaid suspension in May 2015 after saying the theft citations called into question their representations during the district’s investigation. The police investigation also found Newman cashed checks given to the district for scrap at local taverns and kept the money. He was convicted of disorderly conduct and resigned, the LIRC decision said.
In April 2016, a prosecutor told the district he believed the case could be settled, with the Cotas paying $500 to the district as “restitution” in exchange for dropping charges. After that, the district fired the Cotas, saying the men lied about the thefts.
The Labor and Industry Review Commission ruled last July that because the district had used the men’s arrest records in its determination to fire them, it discriminated against them in violation of the Fair Employment Act, which bars legal history as a basis for considering employment. It found that Pamela Casey, the district director of human resources, testified in a hearing that she believed the Cotas committed the thefts, but she also learned they were cited for municipal theft, the prosecutor told her he believed they could be convicted, and was working
on a plea agreement involving restitution. Had the district fired the Cotas based solely on its own investigation, the LIRC found that dismissal would be allowable. But the district didn’t act until told there were citations filed and a settlement anticipated.
“As far back as April of 2014 the respondent (district) had formed a belief that the complainants had retained scrap funds belonging to the district based on its own internal investigation. However, the respondent was not motivated to act on that belief alone. It was not persuaded to discharge the complainants until it received arrest record information from the prosecutor in 2016,” the LIRC said.
The LIRC ordered the men to be reinstated to their former positions or comparable ones, to receive back pay and full seniority rights, and attorney’s fees and costs of over $83,000.
The district appealed to the circuit court last August. On Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Carter upheld the LIRC ruling.
Alan Olson, attorney for the Cotas, did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
Oyvind Wistrom, an attorney for the district, said the Cotas were offered positions equivalent to those they held when they were fired, but he did not know whether the men took them. He said the men “have been made whole.”
“We’re obviously disappointed with the court’s ruling. We disagree with it. This case was originally heard by an administrative law judge who heard evidence, heard testimony and concluded the district did not discriminate against either Gregory or Jeffrey Cota,” Wistrom said. 'We think the evidence leads to a contradictory conclusion that the discipline was not based on an arrest record but an internal district investigation that determined wrongdoing.”
Wistrom said while no final determination has been made, he believed an appeal would be likely.