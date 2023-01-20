DELAFIELD — Lake Country Fire & Rescue’s seven participating municipalities agree that the understaffed department is underperforming, but disagree on how the consolidated fire district should be funded as LCFR pursues a staffing plan accompanied by budget increases.
On Monday, the Delafield Common Council met to discuss details of a fire fee referendum they were drafting to fund their portion of the budget, voting to approve a lower dollar amount than previously reported, but one that other municipalities might not agree with, city officials said.
Ultimately, the council passed a referendum question for the April 4 general election that would ask voters’ approval for a $450 fire and EMS fee.
What’s on the ballot
Referendum questions are due to the Waukesha County clerk by Jan. 24, so some minor language changes could be made, according to city officials.
“Beginning with the December 2023 tax bill that funds the 2024 Budget, should the City of Delafield establish a fee on an ongoing basis for fire protection and emergency medical services of not more than $450.00 for each emergency service equivalent unit and an amount based on square footage for all non-residential parcels, and subject to annual adjustments determined by the Common Council?” the referendum could say.
This referendum is binding, which means that the council cannot implement the fee if the referendum fails.
“A single-family home and residential condominium unit would constitute one emergency service equivalent unit. A duplex would constitute two emergency service equivalent units. The City would adopt a fee schedule for all nonresidential parcels based on structural square footage,” the referendum could say.
If implementing a fire fee, the city would reduce its tax levy by around $705,000; a $500,000 property would see a decrease in taxes of about $195 or a $1.5 million will see reduction of around $580.
“There’s gonna be some property owners that are actually paying less under a fee system,” City Administrator Tom Hafner said.
Background
As a consequence of understaffing, 2022 response time in LCFR were up 34% compared to 2021, putting the district above national standards. Further, some stations remained closed 50% of the time each month since this past summer, according to Fire Chief Matt Fennig. In response, the district has drafted a staffing plan which calls for adding 22 full-time positions through 2026, including seven hires in 2023, but municipalities need to fund it.
In early January, officials from all seven participating LCFR municipalities met to discuss their funding approaches. There, Hafner said the city was considering a fire fee referendum of around $500.
At that meeting, officials also discussed LCFR’s funding formula, which is determined by an inter-municipal agreement (IMA), and whether the approach is equitable. This led to some Delafield officials to ask Hafner to draft other referendum options that wouldn’t require city residents to pay comparatively more than residents in other communities.
Hafner prepared five fire fee referendum options for the council with fees ranging from $373 to $560, according to city documents.
The $450 fire fee that the city chose would fully fund the LCFR budget for 2024, which calls for retaining the seven 2023 hires and adding seven more.
“However, it completely eliminates the fixed-base portion of the IMA formula, so it does not take 65% of the budget and run it through a formula where the city of Delafield is subsidizing at a percentage higher than our formula percentage,” Hafner said, adding that other communities will have to agree to this change.
The only two LCFR municipalities going to referendum are the city and Town of Delafield, and officials in both are worried about whether these referendums will pass. City officials said they were specifically concerned that voters would be less likely to support a referendum that doesn’t address the inequities in the funding formulas.
“At the end of the day, we need have an actual, honest, forthright story that we can deliver to the citizens and a number that gets us over the next two years and can explain it and justify why it’s a fair number,” Delafield Mayor Kent Attwell said. “A citizen that comes with an argument and says ‘Well, you’re asking me to pay more than somebody in another community.’ That’s an argument for them to not want to vote for the referendum.”
City officials said they plan on creating documents and Web pages to explain the reasoning behind and details of the referendum to residents to get past the 50% support mark.