For the second time in four days, dive teams are back in Lac La Belle searching for a missing person, according to the Western Lakes Fire District.
At 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, the Waukesha County Communications Center received multiple calls reporting a distressed swimmer in Lac La Belle.
Multiple agencies responded to the call, including the Western Lakes Fire District and Dive Team, Town of Oconomowoc Police, City of Oconomowoc Police, Lake Country Fire Rescue Dive Team and the Wisconsin DNR. En route, the first responders learned the distressed swimmer was a male in his 30s and multiple people were attempting to rescue him.
The rescue attempts were unsuccessful and the man didn't resurface.
Mutual aid was requested from Mukwonago, Beaver Dam, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Additional resources arrived from Chenequa, Hartland, Vernon and Waukesha.
According to the Western Lakes Fire District, as of 8 p.m. Sunday the incident has transitioned from a rescue to a recovery effort. Teams will continue searching the lake until dark and return tomorrow.
The city boat launch, beach and lake are all closed while units respond to this incident.
This is a developing story we will update as we learn more.