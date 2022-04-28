DockHounds ready to play ball

OCONOMOWOC — In just a few short weeks, the first pitch will be thrown for the home opener of the Lake Country DockHounds — the area’s very own professional team.
The team’s director of marketing and communications, Lisa Kelenic, shared some background on the team with the Enterprise.
The home opener on May 20 is already sold out. It will be played against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Blue Ribbon Circle in Oconomowoc.
For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.dockhounds.com.
ENTERPRISE: Why was Oconomowoc chosen as the DockHounds’ home city?
KELENIC: It had been a four-year process to evolve to our current home. We had looked at a couple of different leagues, three different locations and through that evolution it became very clear the location in Oconomowoc was going to align best with our goals and vision of what this facility can be. The rich baseball history, the strong community support and the location were all factors.
ENTERPRISE: There are teams as near as the Milwaukee Milkmen and the Chicago Dogs. Is there an early rival for the DockHounds?
KELENIC: The fun rivalry with the Milwaukee Milkmen has definitely already started, and it is the perfect start to our season at the Milkmen’s field on May 13.
ENTERPRISE: The Lake Country DockHounds is a team within the American Association of Professional Baseball and is affiliated with Major League Baseball. What kind of partnership does the AAPB share with the MLB?
KELENIC: It is a partnership with the league. We are not affiliated with one specific team. As the MLB made changes to their minor league structure, this really opened up a big lane for MLB teams to leverage the talent pipeline from independent teams and give players a chance for more looks.
ENTERPRISE: How are players recruited into the DockHounds organization?
KELENIC: There are a variety lanes players can be identified — scouting reports, current relationships with players and knowledge of their skillset and what they can bring to a team, tryouts etc. Every day the team has access to see who is out in the baseball market — either recently been released or opted to play for an independent team.
ENTERPRISE: According to the team roster, DockHounds players come from as far away as Taiwan. What attracts them to play in Lake Country?
KELENIC: Each player who travels internationally to play — the number one reason is their passion for the game and seeking the best opportunities for them to best advance their baseball career. The uniqueness of being part of a brand new team in a community who has been so welcoming and excited for the Dock-Hounds to start their first season.
ENTERPRISE: Are players encouraged to engage with the Oconomowoc community, and if so, how?
KELENIC: Most definitely. Players will always share how much they feed off the energy from the fans at the games and that only strengthens when they are engaged with the community off the field. They will participate in player appearances at schools, businesses or community events. Many are staying with host families and will have a chance to get more familiar with the community through those relationships, signing autographs and speaking with fans, or interacting with kids at the games.
ENTERPRISE: The stadium, Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, is slated to include a brewery of its own. Will there be a special DockHounds variety of beer?
KELENIC: The brewery will include a five-barrel brewhouse located on-site that will have eight different batches brewing at all times. This brewhouse team is committed to creating popular tastes that has the craft beer world buzzing about. The DockHounds will feature its very own Louie’s Walk Off Lager, that will be available at the stadium and also at local stores, along with favorites from Wisconsin Brewing Company and Lake Louie.
ENTERPRISE: Did Colt, the Dockhounds' bat-retrieving dog, require any special training?
KELENIC: Colt has been trained by Kate, local trainer and owner of KC K9 Training Academy. He has been featured on “America’s Top Dog” show. He has competed nationally in a number of different obstacles, endurance, skill competitions. He has been the Bat Dog for Madison Mallards for a number of years and is very excited to be performing in his hometown of Oconomowoc.