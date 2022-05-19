OCONOMOWOC — The Lake Country DockHounds are preparing for their sold-out home opener Friday when they take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes at 6:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.
The team had its inaugural series last week against the Milwaukee Milkmen. After falling to the Milkmen in the first two games, the DockHounds' first win came during a come-from-behind victory on Sunday.
With the first win in team history on the books, the next big milestone for the team will be its first game on the home field.
And the DockHounds just can’t wait for it.
“We just want to tell the fans that we’re as excited as they are,” Lake Country manager Jim Bennett said. “We feel the excitement from them just being around the city, everybody talking about us playing. We’re just as excited as they are to play that first game (at home). It’s going to be a fun night.”
As the excitement rises from both the fans and the team about Friday’s home opener, many of the players remain thankful for getting the opportunity to continue to play the game that they love.
“It’s amazing, you know. They gave a bunch of people another chance to play, an opportunity to play, especially for a guy like me, who is kind of working my way through my early professional years, so I’m forever grateful for these guys here in Lake Country,” DockHounds outfielder Lamar Briggs said, “This is what everyone wants to do. We’re adults now playing a kids game. We still enjoy getting out there every day playing the game. It’s a really amazing feeling. You can’t beat it.”
And along with that gratitude, Briggs added he’s looking forward to playing for the first time in Oconomowoc.
“We can’t wait to get out in front of the home crowd. Hopefully we go out there and put some wins on the board in front of them,” he said. “We can’t wait to get out there in front of them. We can’t wait to see them cheering us on.”
Pitcher Evan Kruczynski, who started the Dock-Hounds’ inaugural game against the Milwaukee Milkmen, said that along with playing in front of the home crowd, he’s excited to see fellow Wisconsin native Alex McRae take the mound on Friday night.
“I’m looking forward to it. Alex McRae is going to be getting the ball,” Kruczynski said. “I’ve played with Alex since high school, and I’m excited to go out and watch him pitch and excited to be in front of our home fans and break in the new stadium.”
On Monday, Oconomowoc resident and baseball fan Katherine Lindemann said she was ready for the new home team to play ball. And while she is unable to attend Friday's game due to her work schedule, Lindemann said her family bought a batch of tickets for upcoming showdowns.
Lindemann's front yard is decorated with DockHounds signs, and when the Enterprise made a surprise visit to her Worthington Street house, she was decked out in Brewers gear. Baseball was playing on her television, and her teenage son's baseball gear was set out on the kitchen table.
She said having a hometown professional team provides a nearby avenue to quench her love of America's pastime. The team also provides younger baseball players with athletes to look up to, she said.
Two of the DockHounds players even visited her home with a gift bag full of team merchandise earlier this month after her family won a raffle draw, she said.
“I think it's awesome,” Lindemann said of the Dock-Hounds. “I've been here 22, 23 years, and (the city) has grown so much. It just gives people another thing to do.”
DockHounds General Manager Trish Rasberry said Tuesday that the new team has shaken off the cobwebs following the series versus the Milkmen. She said the team hit well, and a new pitcher was signed Monday to bolster Lake Country's throwing power.
Construction continued at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park earlier this week, and Raspberry said she expects most work to be completed by opening day. She said some finishing touches may not be completed by the time the Goldeyes come to town, but everything is in place for a successful first game.
“We're looking forward to opening our stadium for the fans and letting them see what the buzz is all about,” Rasberry said.
The team is currently locked in a series with the Sioux City Explorers and earned a 6-5 victory in the first game Tuesday.
Editor's note: Waukesha Freeman Sports Editor Michael Grennell contributed to this report.