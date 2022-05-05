OCONOMOWOC — The city’s new baseball team has its own beer and an on-site brewery.
Ty Maiden of Wisconsin Brewing Company said the Verona-based craft brewery decided to invest in the Lake Country DockHounds stadium — called Wisconsin Brewing Company Park — and decided to use the park as a testing ground for new beers.
That includes Walk-Off, a light-tasting lager that Maiden said is an ideal summer baseball drink. It will be brewed in one of the stadium’s five in-house barrels and is aiming to become the team’s signature sip.
“We didn’t want something heavy,” Maiden said. “It’s something absolutely perfect for a 90-degree day watching baseball, that ballpark experience.”
Maiden said he hopes the beer will evolve to become one of Wisconsin Brewing Company’s flagship offerings. It will become available to purchase at some area Piggly Wiggly stores and at participating bars, he said. The brewery at the DockHound’s stadium will be an “innovation center,” Maiden said. That means brand-new beer varieties will be available to purchase, and if they sell well, the company may ramp up production of them at their 80-barrel facility in Verona.
Maiden said that with the beers and baseball stadium, the company is aiming to expand into Waukesha County and into Milwaukee. He called the move into Oconomowoc a tremendous opportunity to extend the brand’s recognition.
“We’re just really excited as a brewery, and I know the fans and community are excited,” Maiden said. “We’re really pumped to be doing this.”
“It’s baseball and beer,” Maiden added. “What could go wrong?”