OCONOMOWOC — Proposed plans for a multi-use development called Rockwell at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake are set to come before the Common Council at its meeting at City Hall on May 17 at 7:30 p.m., according to Rockwell Partners LLC General Manager Jeff Scrima.
Scrima — a former Waukesha mayor — said Rockwell first reached out to the Oconomowoc community and Common Council last year to learn how the project could align with the city and its citizenry.
Scrima said he learned the Council was interested to incorporate the project into the city's broader redevelopment goals. The outreach led to proposals to continue the public boardwalk along Fowler Lake, increase public parking, provide public restrooms and the creation of a multi-use community space.
The five-story building's façade would also emulate late 19th-century architecture at the former sites of Schulte HVAC and AJ's Pub. Plans for Rockwell contain condominiums on the top floors and commercial space below. Scrima said a restaurant has already expressed interest in opening shop at Rockwell, and he hopes to incorporate a boutique grocery store.
A parcel of land immediately north of the proposed Rockwell site was unable to be purchased; the owner did not want to sell, according to Scrima. If it's approved, he said Rockwell would be developed around the holdout.
“We're finally to the point that we're presenting to the public and the (Common) Council,” Scrima said.
He said documents and plans for the undertaking weren't available by press time; however, Tuesday's presentation to the Common Council will be a guiding star for the Rockwell project. Community feedback, according to Scrima, is a crucial component to bringing the plans to fruition.
“We want this project to be something this community embraces and loves for decades to come,” Scrima said.
In November, the Common Council approved a predevelopment reimbursement agreement with Rockwell Partners. That means that if the project does not move forward, Rockwell would be required to pay the city back for time spent on the project.
At the time, Scrima said Rockwell chose Oconomowoc in order to take part in the “renaissance” of the downtown area.
Aside from Tuesday's meeting, Scrima said additional feedback sessions are scheduled with downtown businesses on May 16, and an open house for residents is set for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 1 at the Oconomowoc Community Center. “Our goal, after completion, is for people to see the building and ask, ‘When was this 1890's building restored?’ We are committed to making this project, with the extended boardwalk and public space, something the community will love for generations,” Scrima wrote in a follow-up email.
The Rockwell project is named after John Rockwell, who helped found the city in the 1800s.