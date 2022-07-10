OCONOMOWOC — The name Pabst may most be associated with beer, but the Pabst family also has a long and successful career in auto racing. Three generations of the family have steered race cars to victory at tracks around the world and have operated their own team out of Oconomowoc.
Pabst Racing owner Augie Pabst III, while no stranger to racing himself, now oversees the company and its drivers that compete in USF 2000 and Indy Pro 2000. The 60-plus-year team just competed at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, where the Pabst Racing drivers had seven podium finishes in total between the two series. USF 2000 and Indy Pro 2000 serve as training ground for future IndyCar racers.
While Pabst may have to travel quite a bit for his job, he remains loyal to his hometown of Oconomowoc.
“I live in Oconomowoc. It’s home to me and I am hands-on with the team every day,” he said. “I am not interested in moving. It’s my job; it’s my fulltime business.”
Pabst and five key team employees are full-time and live locally, but the bulk of the crew flies in from across the country, and even from other countries, for important dates. Even so, the team runs fairly lean because in USF 2000 and Indy Pro 2000, there are no pit stops; instead the drivers do short, sprint races. Generally, Pabst Racing runs two to three cars in each USF 2000 and Indy Pro 2000.
The team’s drivers pay to drive for Pabst Racing and the team provides the cars, truck and trailers and other components, plus provide support. But that doesn’t mean the drivers aren’t talented. Before they get a spot on the team, they must earn it with some testing.
One talented racer who started out at Pabst Racing is Austin Cindric, who is competing this year in the NASCAR Cup Series for Team Penske. “We play a small part in the future of these up-and-coming drivers,” Pabst said.
The team’s year doesn’t start and end with the race season. Pabst said this year’s final race will be Labor Day weekend, and about a week later, Pabst Racing will begin to test prospective drivers, which will last until about December. Then, in November or December, the team will start to sign contracts and then get ready for the first race, which was held at the end of February in 2022.
Having been involved in auto racing his whole life, Pabst says that open-wheel racing is still going “super, super strong,” especially after Roger Penske bought IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2019. That move by the legendary Penske “saved our lives as far as open-wheel teams go,” Pabst said, explaining that Penske had the passion and financial commitment to carry the series through COVID-19.
“Almost all of our events are in support of IndyCar events; the gate attendance appears to be as strong as ever,” Pabst said. “The fan interaction seems really good. They come together and talk to us and they seem to know what’s going on even at our level, which is inspiring.”
Race teams face many economic hardships as fuel costs, tire expenses and airline tickets have all increased, Pabst said; however, that has not led to a decline in interest from prospective buyers.
Going forward, Pabst is focused on winning championships.
“We are in a really good place right now as a team. We have credibility from previous drivers; that is something you can’t buy. All of the money in the world can’t buy that,” he said. “It is time and sweat equity to gain the credibility by having people demonstrate that they came through this team.”
Pabst Racing is also trying to constantly improve by innovating, identifying efficiencies and getting new tools, Pabst said.
Taking a moment to reflect, Pabst said his favorite race track is Road America in Elkhart Lake. “For me, it’s the first race track that I had ever been too, there is family history there,” he said. “Just every early racing memory is from Road America. And truthfully, I believe it is the best facility in the country for road racing.”
In addition to the memories, Pabst said Road America is considered a great track by many because of its management, track quality, safety items, etc. “I love to go there as a competitor and I love going there as a race fan,” he said.
When it comes to his favorite race driver, Pabst said it is his father, Augie Pabst Jr., who raced during the 1950s and 1960s and won numerous races and two national championships driving a variety of cars, such as the Birdcage Maserati, Cunningham, Lola Coupe, Ferrari and the Meister Brau Scarab, according to the Pabst Racing website.
“There are a lot of greats out there. The older I get, the more I appreciate him and what he did and how he did it,” Pabst said.