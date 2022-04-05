Six compete for four seats on Oconomowoc School Board - 1

There are six candidates for four seats on the Oconomowoc School Board. The candidates are (top row, left to right): Andrew Anderson, Neal Ninmann (i), Sandy Schick (i); (bottom row, left to right) Paula Schmitz, Chad E. Schraufnagel (i) and Bill Thiel (i).

The Oconomowoc Area School District School Board has four incumbents seeking reelection. Two challengers have also entered the contest set for a vote April 5. The candidates are: Andrew Anderson, Neal Ninmann (i), Sandy Schick (i), Paula Schmitz, Chad E. Schraufnagel (i) and Bill Thiel (i).

Election results will be updated throughout the night.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Neal Ninmann (i)00%
Sandy Schick (i)00%
Chad E. Schraufnagel (i)00%
Bill Thiel (i)00%
Andrew Anderson00%
Paula Schmitz00%
Write in00%
Total Votes0 
   

Precincts Reported: 0

