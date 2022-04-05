Vote 2022

STONE BANK — In a three-way race for two spots on the Stone Bank School District School Board, Jeff Smith and Mallory Biersack took the top two spots. 

Biersack earned 35.2% of votes while Smith earned 34.3%. A third candidate, Dan Arnold, took 29.3%, while write-in candidates took 6.6%. A total of 1,220 votes were cast. Results are unofficial until canvassed. 

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Mallory Biersack42935.2%
Jeff Smith41934.3%
Dan Arnold (i)29223.9%
Write in806.6%
Total Votes1,220 
   

Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100%)

