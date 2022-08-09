Lake Country voters were presented with a referendum asking for an increase in property taxes to fund the Western Lakes Fire District. According to the WLFD, increasing staffing levels will require an additional $6.3 million each year shared across WLFD communities that receive fire services, based on a funding formula that accounts for a community’s calls for service, population, the value of their facilities, and land value.

In order to approve the measure, it needs to pass in all seven municipalities.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Oconomowoc-area news with a subscription: Click here

<< Back to main election results page