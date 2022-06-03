OCONOMOWOC – A Common Council agenda released Thursday shows that the council may extend the city mayor's term from two years to three years.
The agenda item, brought forward by Alderwoman Karen Spiegelberg, Alderman Kevin Ellis and Mayor Bob Magnus includes supporting documents that say those three elected officials believe a two-year term is an insufficient timeframe to learn the job and implement municipal projects. They are seeking to have the proposal come into effect after the next mayoral election in 2024.
Also included in the agenda packet is a study of 32 other Wisconsin municipalities and their mayoral terms. According to that data, 13 of the 32 have two-year terms; 10 have three-year terms, and 9 have four-year terms.
A memorandum from Spiegelberg, Ellis and Magnus says that all the former Oconomowoc mayors currently living within city limits gave support for the proposed alteration.
A letter dated May 31 and signed by former mayors James Daley, Thomas Foti, Gary Kohlenberg, Mike Miller, Dave Nold and Floss Whelan says: “It is our strong recommendation as former mayors of the City of Oconomowoc that the term for city mayor change from two to three years beginning with the next term in 2024. This is in the best interest for our growing and vibrant community.”
According to the memorandum, two-thirds of the council would need to vote in support of the measure for it to pass.
The issue is scheduled for a first reading at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at City Hall at 174 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc.