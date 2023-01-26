Farrow signs letter of intent to re-authorize Lake Country Classical Academy

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow signed a “Letter of Intent” to re-authorize the Lake Country Classical Academy (LCCA), an independent charter school located in Oconomowoc, on Monday.
“They have charter authorization from one of the Indian Tribes in the state. There are technically 13 different entities that can charter independent charter schools. I was named one of the charter authorizers back in 2015 in the state budget,” Farrow said.
This marks the first time the county executive is exercising his power to authorize a charter school in Waukesha County since the state Legislature granted his office that authority. He can authorize charter schools in Waukesha County.
In October 2022, the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University Authorizing Board informed LCCA that they would not be renewing their charter after the 2022-23 school year. LCCA reached out to the Office of Educational Opportunities (OEO) at the UW System which was another authorizer created in 2015. They began looking at the reauthorization while working with Farrow. According to Farrow, he wanted to make sure the school would continue as it was starting its second year. The school has 500 kids and a waiting list of 250, and Farrow said they do a good job.
Recently OEO appeared to not be willing to do a reauthorization. There is a deadline of Feb. 1 where the Department of Education requires a letter of intent. The letter explains who is re-authorizing the charter school.
“I am happy to provide LCCA’s students and parents the peace of mind that their school’s doors will remain open in the coming academic year and beyond. LCCA has quickly become an important part of the educational landscape of Waukesha County. I look forward to seeing their successes continue well into the future,” Farrow said.
Signing the letter is the first step in re-authorizing LCCA’s charter to operate for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. The county will now work to establish the terms of the charter contract with the school and work toward meeting appropriate state statutory requirements prior to commencement of the new school year.
Farrow said throughout his whole career in politics, education has been very important to him.
“I look back and see what we did during 2020 during COVID, working with the public schools to make sure they stayed open so the kids had in-person education. I’ve always looked at how do you empower parents to make sure they are engaged with the education of their kids,” Farrow said.
Farrow felt this was an opportunity and responsibility for him to ensure these parents the LCCA students could stay in their school.
“The LCCA community is thrilled to partner with Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow,' said Kristina Vourax, Lake Country Classical Academy board president. “We will be forever grateful that he has committed to a fiveyear charter agreement to secure the success of LCCA for years to come. Our school’s success is evidenced by our recent 95% retention rate for the 2023-2024 school year. We will continue to accept enrollment applications for grades K-11 through Jan. 31 for the Feb. 1 lottery for the upcoming school year.”
To learn more about Lake Country Classical Academy, visit www.lakecountryclassical.org.