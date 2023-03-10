OCONOMOWOC — Western Lakes Fire District responded to a fire at a well-known restaurant early on Friday. The District was dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. for a fire at Fiesta Cancun, according to WLFD.
While responding Oconomowoc Police Department officers arrived on the scene and reported heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building. At that time the incident was upgraded to a structure fire, which dispatched a full response from the Districts six stations.
There were no injuries to fire officials. Family who resided there was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to WLFD Chief Brad Bowen.
“We thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance this morning both at the scene of the fire and those that covered district stations and handled other 911 calls occurring during this time,” WLFD said.
The incident is currently under investigation and further information will be released.
“Our thoughts are with the owners of this community favorite following this mornings tragic fire,” WLFD said in a release.
Fiesta Cancun is located at 159 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Oconomowoc.