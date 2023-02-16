OCONOMOWOC — Mayor Robert Magnus gave the State of the City address on the morning of Feb. 9 in the Oconomowoc Community Center. The mayor used a slide with the soundtrack of the western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” to describe that through any period of time, there are some ugly things but also very good things.
He discussed how to take the challenges and make them into opportunities for the city.
Magnus said he and his wife have lived in the city for 35 years. While raising a family here, Magnus noticed some ups and downs.
“There were periods when 30 and sometimes 50% of the downtown area was vacant and look where it has come. That really comes from planning and hopefully doing the right things,” he said.
To move the city forward, according to Magnus, there must be financial stability and public safety.
“The city as it stands today does an excellent job. We have a place where people feel safe,” he said.
The police department has added body cameras on officers and four new speed boards to tell drivers how fast they are going. In 2023, the city is adding another police officer to the department and planning on the addition of a police dog. Since 2020, the city has added a detective and now four police officers. Magnus said the city is also working with the Oconomowoc Area School District to have a “great place in a safe place to live.
“In 2022, there were 18,780 calls, 10 investigations/internet crimes. Unfortunately those are adolescent internet crimes,” he said.
He added 58% of stolen items have been recovered. The city has done public outreach and had people enrolled in the public police academy. There is also the One Pill Can Kill Campaign to combat drugs.
Magnus spoke about public utilities and how the city is one of 51 member owned, not-for-profit, power companies. Every year the city has a pilot program for properties that do not pay taxes such as hospitals and retirement facilities. The electric utility contributes $867,000 for operations every year. For residential homeowners, they pay 31% less in electric power than other surrounding areas. Magnus said 85% of the core central power system is actually underground. He added there are less power outages because of the dedicated crew in the city and the equipment.
Developments
In 2020 the city started working on development and putting the infrastructure into Olympia Fields. The development is 59.4 acres with $16.4 million infrastructure and a $65 million developer guarantee. The development will have the Locklyn apartments, Pets Plus, Sendik’s, Panera, Landmark Credit Union, the Olympia VA medical clinic and multi-tenant retail.
“People are renting these apartments online through a virtual tour,” Magnus said.
Magnus hinted at a possible development on the old golf course at Olympia. The last section of land is 236 acres, which could possibly be developed in the future, according to Magnus.
He talked about the John & Lavinia Rockwell Park. The dam repairs were completed in fall 2022 which postponed a lot of the development. Phase I is under construction and started in late fall 2022. The hope is to go into Phase 2 with additional funding and donations. Right now it is in the design phase. Magnus said $3 million in funds have been raised with community donations at 76.7% and grants 8.3%. The remaining funding needed is $500,000.
The Rockwell Project, a planned mixed-use development, will also provide public improvements to the boardwalk, public bathrooms and additional parking. A restaurant, two or three business spaces and underground parking for the residents are also planned. The project was approved in December 2022. The city developed tax incremental financing and is investing $5.9 million. Residents have seen the demolition of several buildings and now there is a fence around the development. The project is planned to be completed in 2024.
Magnus said one of the things he has heard from business owners is a lack of child care options. He discussed a 25,000-square-foot, multi-tenant building by Staybridge and Harley-Davidson. It can help care for 250 children (six weeks to 12 years of age) and employ up to 60 teachers and staff.
The splash pad initiative is from the Oconomowoc Rotary Club. The projected cost is $300,000. Funds raised to date are $100,000 with a completion date of 2024.
Plans for the future include a dog park and renovation of the Oz Plaza in time for the 85th anniversary of the Wizard of Oz showing in Oconomowoc (2024).