WAUKESHA — A Greenfield sporting goods store is holding a special fundraising event for the family of Josh Davies of Hartland. Davies, 39, died on July 12 after he was allegedly punched by a man in a dispute over his tattoos.
Play It Again Sports, 5042 S. 74th St., is offering 30% off all disc golf equipment on Friday. All proceeds from the entire store that day will go to the GoFundMe for Josh's family. Plus the store will host a silent auction. The owner is currently looking for donations for the silent auction.
Mike Harrington, who created the GoFundMe, has already accumulated over $19,200 from the account.
Anyone with donations for the fundraising event can call the store at 414-282-1007 or stop by during business hours.
Kevin Sehmer of Brookfield was taken into custody on Friday, with his cash bail raised from $1,500 to $100,000, after an amended charge of second-degree reckless homicide was filed against him following the death of Josh Davies last week.
Kevin Sehmer, 64, had been charged with aggravated battery initially and released after posting $1,500 cash bail following the June 17 incident outside Tabi’s Wine Bar, 111 E. Capitol Drive, in which he is alleged to have punched Josh Davies, 39. Davies fell and struck his head on the pavement, leading to bleeding on the brain and skull fractures, a criminal complaint said. Davies died Wednesday morning.
The complaint in the case said Sehmer made a comment to Davies about the latter’s tattoos, saying someone once told him "marking up ‘God’s work’" is "a sin." The men exchanged words, Davies’ group went to leave and Sehmer went outside where the confrontation continued. Sehmer said Davies raised a bar stool at him, but a witness said Sehmer first threw a stool toward Davies. Sehmer denied punching Davies but did admit to police he "violently pushed" Davies because he was angry and upset, but "wasn’t trying to kill the guy," the complaint said.
Sehmer is to appear in court again July 31.
The GoFundMe to help Davies’ family can be found at https://rb.gy/dxnb1.