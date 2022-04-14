OCONOMOWOC — The Rev. Changki Kim, the new pastor at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Oconomowoc, strives for balance and harmony in his life and in his ministry. He has had an interest in contemporary church music, dating back to his youth in Seoul, South Korea. The harmony and balance in music carries over to his approach to ministry.
“My approach is to balance the different callings of the church,” he said. “I want to do faith education for the next generation while nurturing all ages. I see myself as a pastor wanting to bring a balanced view.” Pastor Changki took the reins of Good Shepherd in January, leading his first worship service on January 23. He currently resides in Elm Grove with his wife, Jihyun and his children Johnny and Joy. His journey has taken him from the Republic of Korea where he served as a chaplain in the army to a Korean Methodist church where he was an education director. He was a youth pastor and a praise team leader at a Korean Methodist church before studying at Garrett Evangelical Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. He did his seminary field work at a United Methodist Church in Greenfield, Wisconsin.
“Not many seminary students wanted to drive an hour and twenty minutes from Chicago to Wisconsin,” he said with a laugh, “so I volunteered for the assignment.”
This led to a full-time assignment at Chetek United Methodist Church, about 40 minutes northwest of Eau Claire and later, to an associate pastorship at Community United Methodist Church in Elm Grove.
His mother’s dream
Pastor Changki wasn’t always certain that the ministry was his calling even though his parents believed it was. His parents were Methodists who were active in their Korean congregation. Pastor Changki’s mother had a dream that she felt symbolized her young son’s calling. She dreamed that she and her husband were standing in front of their congregation, where they were given a gold ring. She put the gold ring in her husband’s pocket and soon after she discovered she was pregnant with Changki. She felt that the ring symbolized her son, who would go on to be a minister in the church.
“As I was growing up, I struggled,” Pastor Changki said, “but I fell in love with contemporary church music and played the guitar.” He feels this love of music helped to nurture his faith.
When asked about culture shock, Pastor Changki stated with a laugh that the only real issue he had with coming to America was with the DMV while he waited in a long line as the clerk took numerous smoking breaks. He finds life in Wisconsin moves at a slower pace than in Seoul.
“In Korea, people are always go, go,” he said. “I feel more space here, more room.” He also feels that Americans are more expressive in their emotions than Koreans and are allowed to make mistakes. “Things are stricter in Korea and we are encouraged to be quieter.”
One thing that has struck him about the Oconomowoc church is the sense of family he feels. He was surprised by how many people have lived in the area all of their lives and by how many of them still have their children living in the area. He said this differs even from Elm Grove.
Since coming to the United States about nine years ago, Pastor Changki has returned to Korea only once and some of his family visited once. His children were born in the United States. He would like to visit South Korea in the future now that COVID is waning.
He is passionate about leading Good Shepherd’s congregation as things open up after the COVID quarantine. In a letter to the congregation, he summed up his enthusiasm and interests: “I love making coffee for someone, drawing, and anything about music. A new hobby that I found in Wisconsin is fishing, and my problem is that I am too generous to catch many. My passion is building a welcoming and inclusive community for all people, different generations, and cultures, and growing together in faith and love.”