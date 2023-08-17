Brian and Nancy Higgins (nee Erickson) of Oconomowoc are celebrating 50 years of marriage this week.
They were united in marriage August 18, 1973, at St. Joseph’s in Homewood, IL, now known as St. John Newmann Parish, with the wedding attended by close friends and family, including the groom's mother's relatives from Iceland.
They are the proud parents of Christina (Nic) Michols and Ryan (Leah) Higgins and were blessed with grandchildren Preston (6), Levi (5), Owen (6), McKenna (5), and Finley (1).
Brian worked in sales and Nancy worked as a teacher and later in interior design. Their 50th anniversary was celebrated with a private gathering of friends and family in Oconomowoc. Brian and Nancy are residents of Oconomowoc and are parish members at Saint Jerome.