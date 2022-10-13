NAPLES — Darcy Bishop, 61, was born and raised in Oconomowoc. Though the youngest of three, Bishop quickly learned what it felt like to be the caretaker of the family. Her two older brothers were born with cerebral palsy.
Bishop made an effort throughout her life to stay close to her brothers. So much so that on Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian swept through Naples, Fl., Bishop did everything she could to save her brothers, refusing to leave them behind.
Her brothers are Todd Rochow, 63, who has a walker and Russell Rochow, 66, who uses a wheelchair. The two require assistance in almost everything they do, including eating, bathing, getting dressed and using the bathroom, according to Bishop. They have also developed Parkinson’s disease.
Taking care of her brothers has been a top priority in Bishop’s life. As her parents worked long hours when she was younger, Bishop committed her life to caring for them like anyone would for a young child.
“I didn’t have friends because I had to take care of my brothers from young on,” said Bishop. “Family is number one to me.”
Bishops’ parents and brothers moved to Naples, Fl. in 1982. She eventually followed with her now ex-husband, and has solely lived with her family for over 10 years in their 1980-built home.
Her parents, age 89 and 85, now also require a level of care from Bishop. During her time in Naples, she has been the primary caretaker for all four of her family members.
“It’s hard,” said Bishop while tearing up. “But it’s stuff I’m used to doing.”
The hurricane hits
On Sept. 27, Bishop heard the newscasters on T.V. say, “If you haven’t left now, then you can’t get out.” Bishop had heard news of Hurricane Ian’s arrival days prior. Having lived in Florida and experienced hurricanes since she was 39, she didn’t think much about it and had even been told the day before that there was no need to worry.
On Sept. 28 around 8 a.m., the power went out. The winds kept getting stronger and the rain poured harder. It wasn’t until she went to lie down shortly after lunch time that she saw the water rushing into the house.
Springing into action, Bishop yelled for her brother Todd to get ready to move. Bishop quickly helped Russell into his wheelchair and the three siblings headed for the front door.
Bishop pushed on the door ready to escape the flood, but it wouldn’t budge. The water was blocking them in. They tried the garage door and right when it opened the water came rushing inside.
The only option left was to take shelter upstairs. With Bishop’s assistance, Todd made it up safely, but Russell can’t walk.
Little by little, Bishop attempted to pull her brother up a flight of over 15 steps. After 30 to 40 minutes of pushing and pulling, the two had only made it to the first landing, eight steps up. Russell grew increasingly tired and Bishop had to coax and encourage him to keep moving.
The previous year, Bishop tore her meniscus while pushing Russell up a hill. The surgery didn’t go well and the knee injury only made it harder to help him up the stairs.
Running downstairs in water up to her chest, Bishop grabbed all the important things she could think of including food, water, important papers and her brothers’ medicine. Returning to Russell, Bishop was running out of options. Using a belt tied around them both, she tried to pull him up even further before it broke. Making little progress, Bishop feared the worst. As her phone lost power she called her mom, who was thankfully back in Wisconsin.
“I said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if we’re going to make it,’” said Bishop as she recalled looking out the window seeing cars and boats floating by, and even bits of their own furniture that had floated out of the house. Russell at this point had only his head and chest out of the water.
“I just sat with him, and I told my mom I did the best I could do. I said ‘I’ll stay with my brothers, Mom, I’m not leaving without them,’” said Bishop. “And then I said goodbye.”
At that moment, Bishop’s parents were watching the disaster unfold from their TV in Wisconsin.
“We were on the telephone and the water’s coming in the house, and there’s nothing you can do,” said Bishop’s mom, Darlene Rochow. “It’s like you’re frozen in midair, you don’t know what to do.”
Thankfully, the water started to go down. And by 6:30 p.m. that night, extended family sent help their way. Putting Russell in an inner-tube and helping her two brothers into canoes, Bishop and the rescuers treaded through water above their hips until they reached safety.
“It was the happiest, happiest time to see family and know that we were safe,” said Bishop.
Trying to move on
Bishop and her family lost everything in the hurricane. The floods ruined nearly everything in the home and Bishop and her brothers are now living in Bishop’s daughter’s house.
Bishop’s legs are covered with black and blue bruises from the day of the flooding, and she recently broke her hand while helping Russell in the bathroom. Her daughter’s house is not handicapped- accessible, and Bishop had no choice but to put Russell in a group home on Oct. 3.
“I will get him back out,” said Bishop with determination in her voice.
Bishop is working to rebuild the home. All her brothers want is to return to the house and have their stuff back. Her goal is to be back in the house by Christmas time.
Bishop said she has always felt what her family feels, and she is always determined to help in every possible way that she can.
“I always thought, ‘Why would my parents have another child after what they went through having the boys?’” said Bishop. “I think God put me here in place to do what I’m doing right now. That’s what I’m here for.”
A GoFundMe for the family can be found at: https://bit.ly/darcybishopfund.