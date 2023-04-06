WALES — Incumbent Kettle Moraine School Board member Jay Crouse and Amy Richards have been elected to the Kettle Moraine School Board. Crouse and Richards edged out challengers Tracy Brymer and J.J. Andrews. Richards had 5,218 votes or 28.9% percent of the votes and Crouse had 4,514 votes or 25% percent.
Crouse previously told the Enterprise: “Many district parents and taxpayers have requested that I run again. During 18 years on the board, we have created a district of excellence with top ranked schools and educators. I want this to continue. We have also been fiscally responsible with taxpayer money. I also want this to continue. The politicians on the board and running for the board concentrate on their own political ambitions. This will affect the district’s ability to keep and hire great teachers and administrators. It will also affect the educational opportunities that KM currently offers. I am a parent, taxpayer, and homeowner, NOT a politician.”
Richards said: “KM shares similar challenges with districts across the state — decreasing enrollment, a talent shortage and concerns with student mental health and behaviors. Thankfully, we are uniquely placed to meet those needs with a strong record of academic excellence and a very engaged Laser community — IF we engage with that community to openly and honestly address the issues that have been quietly driving families away. Public schools must find ways to compete for dwindling student head count and alternate options like homeschooling, private and charter options to ensure the long-term sustainability and vitality of schools that we love.”
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
