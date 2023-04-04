OCONOMOWOC — Incumbent Kevin Ellis defeated challenger Laurie Muffler for the District 4 Common Council seat on Tuesday. Ellis received 940 votes or 62 percent of votes to Muffler’s 571 votes or 38 percent of votes.
Before the election, The Freeman asked Ellis what he believes is the most pressing issue in the city. He said: “With the amount of development within the city, parking is an area that needs to be addressed and resolved.
“I am not opposed to more development coming to the area, but it must be smart development — development that will enhance Oconomowoc’s past and its beauty.”
Council members serve two-year terms. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Kevin Ellis
|940
|62%
|Laurie Muffler
|571
|37.7%
|Write-ins
|5
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|1,516
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
