PEWAUKEE – Chris Krasovich and Bob Rohde have been reelected to the Pewaukee Village Board of Trustees, along with former trustee Heather Gergen.
The two incumbents and Gergen beat out challengers Dan Sitzberger and Kristen Kreuser.
Rohde led with 1,388 votes, or 25 percent of the total. He was followed by Krasovich, who took home 1,157 votes, or 20.8 percent. Gergen came in with 1,051 votes, or 18.9 percent of the total.
Kreuser was second to last in the election, claiming 978 votes or 17.6 percent of the total. Sitzberger came in last, with 966 votes or 17.4 of the votes. Twenty-two votes went to a write-in candidate, who earned 0.4 percent of the vote.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
