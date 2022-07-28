OCONOMOWOC — Shorehaven Senior Living hosted two more candidates for governor on Wednesday: Rebecca Kleefisch and Adam Fischer.
Both candidates had about an hour to present their platforms and used that time to broach a wide range of topics.
First up was Kleefisch, former lieutenant governor under Scott Walker.
She began her presentation by saying Wisconsin needs to become a “destination” state for workers. She said that goal can be achieved by eliminating the state’s income tax and small business taxes to achieve a higher take-home pay.
“We need to keep our young people here,” Kleefisch said.
Kleefisch also said she considers herself to be the candidate with the most support from the law-enforcement community.
Kleefisch said that, if she were elected, she would take immediate action to keep criminal offenders behind bars by removing judges and district attorneys like Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm who has been criticized for policies that led to the release of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more during the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
“There is blood on his hands,” Kleefisch said. “I will fire John Chisholm and I will fire him on day one.”
Kleefisch said she supports school choice, and that tax money should “follow the student” instead of being earmarked for individual schools. She would ban the teaching of critical race theory and said mask mandates in public institutions infringe on individual rights.
She also said that concerns over fair elections are valid and that the Wisconsin Elections Commission has failed the state’s voters; she wants to create a department of election security to replace it and purge voter roles.
When it comes to gun rights, Kleefisch said she doesn’t believe the government should dictate which type of guns can be purchased.
“It’s not for the government to determine,” Kleefisch said. “The Second Amendment says, ‘shall not be infringed upon.’” Planned Parenthood would also be abolished under Kleefisch’s administration; she described Planned Parenthood as anti-feminist because she said the organization tells women they can not be professionally successful and raise children.
“I did it,” she said. She said her time under former governor Walker prepared her to take on the mantle of the state’s highest executive.
“I’ve understudied this job for eight years,” she said. “I’m ready to go now. I know the problems. I know how to fix them.”
Fischer appeared after Kleefisch but arrived slightly late due to car troubles, he said. He said his brakes and steering gave out while he was driving earlier in the day, and he needed to rent another vehicle.
But he said his tenacity in getting to Shorehaven proves that he is dedicated to upholding his promises.
Fischer said he was a law-enforcement officer for six years. During that time, Fischer said he was stabbed twice and shot, nearly paralyzing him. But he recovered and opened his own business which he works in tandem with his hobby farm.
“I know what it takes to build something from nothing, unlike some of the other candidates,” Fischer said. “I’ve never been spoon-fed.”
He would govern the state with an eye on law and order, he said. As an example, Fischer intoned Gov. Tony Evers’ response to the civil unrest and rioting in Kenosha during the summer of 2020.
“We knew a week in advance that the riots were coming,” Fischer said. “You know what Tony Evers said to the business owners? To board up their windows. No way.”
Fischer said he would’ve called upon the National Guard at the first threat of the unrest.
“We are not going to be bullied as a society,” he said. Fischer also broached education reform, saying there are only two genders – male and female – and that should be taught in school. He suggested that certain school policies allowing for students to identify and behave as animals constitutes child abuse and that those who support such policies should be arrested.
He said that criminals who are imprisoned should be kept in more austere environments to deter recidivism, but that criminal sentences should be reduced while working to rehabilitate offenders. He said that would reduce the prison budget by lowering the number of people incarcerated and free up funds for other services.
“Do you think Evers knows anything about the law?” Fischer said. “Do you think my opponents know anything about the law? I’ve been on the streets (as a police officer). I know the law.”
Fischer also said he believes gun ownership is a fundamental right and disagrees with background checks.
The issue of gun violence is not caused by guns, Fischer said but is instead caused by mental health problems and the deterioration of the family unit.
“The solution is families,” Fischer said. “We need to get back the wife, the husband.”
A method to achieve that goal, Fischer said, is through lower income tax so that both parents do not need to work.
Fischer said he was called by God to run for governor; he experienced the call as he was being transported to the hospital as a result of the coronavirus which he believes was manufactured and weaponized in China.
In closing, Fischer asserted that fundamental values of American society are being eroded.
“We need the community back,” he said. “I just think we’re in a broken society and we need to fix the foundation.
Shorehaven hosted two other candidates for governor, Tim Ramthun, and Tim Michels, earlier this month.
All four candidates face off in the Aug. 9 partisan primary election. The winner will face Evers in the November election.