OCONOMOWOC — Mayor Bob Magnus and Alderman Lou Kowieski are facing off for the city's mayoral seat for the second time.
Kowieski’s and Magnus’ initial contest took place in spring of 2020. Magnus emerged victorious and replaced Mayor Dave Nold who chose not to run for reelection; Kowieski ran as a write-in candidate after being removed from the ballot after his nomination papers were ruled to contain an insufficient number of signatures by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Magnus won that election with about 45% of the vote; Kowieski earned about 31% while a third candidate, Alderman Kevin Ellis, took 24%.
Below is a questionnaire featuring both men’s answers ahead of the April 5 election.
What issues do you currently see facing Oconomowoc?
Lou Kowieski: Public safety and continued growth, are top issues facing Oconomowoc. Continued investment into both Police and Fire/EMS are critical in maintaining the high level of public safety expected in the Oconomowoc communities. The WLFD has done a great job of saving money in capital expenses, but the transfer of labor from volunteer/paid on-call personnel to part-time/full-time staff is in critical need. In addition the police department will need to continue to add officers to provide service in growth areas such as Olympia, Pabst Farms and the Northeast Region. Continued growth and revitalization within our community is exciting for many and brings a sense of caution to others. Addressing priorities started in 2019 with connections such as the Oconomowoc Parkway and Lake Bluff Road are important as growth continues and should be a policy priority. Parking to support our downtown events and activities also needs to be addressed as Oconomowoc is the heart of Lake Country and draws residents and guests from around the region. We have completed several projects started in 2019 but have not started many projects that are now behind in the timeline to stay current with anticipated growth.
Bob Magnus: Many of the issues facing our community are identical to those plaguing our entire country. We are facing workforce shortages, rising costs, behavioral health issues, and other stresses brought to light, in part, by the pandemic. I also see the local effects of the divisiveness that partisan politics has created in our society. I see partisan politics finding their way into places they simply do not belong, namely our local non-partisan elections, creating a lot of unnecessary tension in our community. We need unity and the understanding and support of our neighbors now more than ever. We need common sense, solid communication, deep listening and respectful discussion to be priorities.
Our city has been fortunate to have weathered the pandemic very well as compared to other communities. Our difficult goal is to balance growth and quality of life issues in the face of rising costs, all while working hard to keep taxes low and our community safe. We must maintain strong fiscal conservatism to maneuver through the economic challenges just described. This is accomplished through thoughtful, detailed assessments of our city assets, liabilities and ongoing operating costs coupled with strategic planning for the years ahead.
What skills would you bring to the mayoral office if you are successful in the election?
Kowieski: I have a strong community background as well as business background. Those are important skills and experiences to bring into the office. I think the most important skill is the knowledge of local elected governance. Leading a community as an elected official you need to know how to move projects forward to completion in an open and transparent manor. It is different than running a company or personal household. You are accountable to the community in your actions and need to engage Council, Committees, commissions and boards in the proper way to work through the process that reflects what is being done and why it is being done. I also believe the community would prefer a Mayor that provides a position on the topics and policies that are in front of it. Providing a position that is based on research of the topics and issues while communicating the pros and cons as the Council provides the votes that the community can refer to and engage in are also critical skills.
Magnus: Business: I believe my extensive experience in building several successful businesses and serving in executive roles (CEO, CFO, Chairman) for other companies translate well to this executive leadership role. I received a doctorate (DVM ’87) and MBA (’09) from UW – Madison. As mayor, I had the unexpected experience of serving as the City Administrator for over five months in 2020. Serving in this capacity gave me a deep understanding and respect for all city operations and staff.
Leadership: Strong, steady leadership is crucial and requires active engagement, respect, collaboration, open communication and compromise. I enjoy working alongside city staff, civic leaders and engaged community members. We’ve accomplished a great deal in the past two years and there is more to do. Working together, we will continue to positively impact our community.
Listening: Listening to the ideas and concerns of ALL residents, city staff and consulting advisors for detailed analysis and recommendations are critical components of making sound decisions. If you examine my record over the past two years, you will see a fair and balanced approach to problems and solutions. I have met with community groups and providing presentations and feedback sessions to keep the community informed and engaged.
What is your stance on residential, commercial and industrial development in Oconomowoc?
Kowieski: We have grown by leaps and bounds with residential developments over the past 5-7 years. I would like to bring our housing mix targets back to Council for consideration to adjust with a 5% stronger focus on single family developments and identify condo developments as a separate category since it is currently in the multi-family mix. We have seen a lot of growth in retail and hospitality developments. Those developments will continue as we add to our population and regional draws, such as the DockHounds and successful downtown. Commercial and industrial developments have not been very strong but are market-driven and generally follow strong residential and retail/hospitality growth. We are positioned well for near term/long term growth and stability.
Magnus: Over the past decade, we have experienced considerable growth and development that has revitalized our city. My vision is to continue to enhance our small-town charm by focusing on what we currently have and balancing new growth to improve the services to our residents. In many communities, we see change at the expense of the current residents. This is wrong. We must focus on the values of our existing community, control costs, and promote positive, smart growth and development. To keep taxes low, new growth helps the city keep up with increasing operating costs. It is a balancing act that needs strong fiscal leadership. Our 2050 Comprehensive Plan coupled with Annual Housing and Economic Development studies are posted on the city website.
Residential: We need housing the average family can afford. This is a huge challenge with the current cost of land and rising building costs.
Commercial: Careful blending of commercial development within a housing area creates a very positive neighborhood environment. I strongly support the independent, mom and pop businesses and our doors are open for more.
Industrial: With limited land we continue to reach out to investors to find the right industry providing stability and resources to Oconomowoc.
What draws you to the mayor's office?
Kowieski: After being an Alderman that has served our community for the last 5 years I am drawn to serve to keep Oconomowoc a place my kids want to live in and to see a mayor’s office that truly exhibits transparency and provides accountability for the tough topics and issues that are in front of us.
MAgnus: The opportunity to make a difference. It has been an honor to serve as your mayor, and I am running for re-election with the hope of implementing even more positive changes in the next two years. The last 23 months have been incredibly challenging and also very rewarding. Our city has been tested in previously unimaginable ways and has responded with strength and resilience. Overall, the city and residents are doing well; we are safe, businesses are thriving, and economic growth is on a good trajectory. We currently have several community and business development initiatives in progress. I would like to continue as mayor to make sure that we maintain momentum with these projects and that they are completed on time and held to a high standard. Our city has a unique charm, and I want to continue to make it the best that it can be for our residents. Smart decisions now have an impact on generations to come. With a proven track record of leadership and success, I remain committed to serving the people of Oconomowoc with an honest and transparent government that welcomes input from all city residents.
Are there particular initiatives you would present?
Kowieski: I would like to create a regional community economic leadership group with the Town of Oconomowoc, Village of Lac LaBelle and Village of Summit. Our city and our communities work better together. Oconomowoc is not a bedroom community to Milwaukee or Madison, we are a regional hub in-between the two largest cities in the state. A collaborative approach with our communities will help us define our position moving forward. I would also like to hold more Committee of the Whole meetings and other open meetings with city residents in formats that allow for greater discussion on topics and issues outside of the structured Council and committee meetings that don't provide for dialogue as much as statements.
Magnus: My core objective is to improve transparency in city government by engaging more residents and business owners in the process of making good things happen in the city. Multiple initiatives have been implemented (Olympia Fields, Parks, Senior Cohort Group, Accessibility Committee, etc) and others are ready to launch. My family and I have lived in this community for 34 years, and I recall being informed of different city issues too late in the process. I was told it’s a “done deal” and the development is going to happen without further input of neighbors or key stakeholders. This is wrong.
Improving transparency and communication have been implemented on several fronts. We have expanded the depth of details now provided for council members to help in the decision making process. We are reaching out ahead of time to stakeholders on important city issues and connecting with local groups to keep everyone in the loop. Our online presence has improved and is up-to-date. More work is needed here as our stakeholders; residents, business owners, seniors, churches and nonprofits need information provided in different ways. As we build stronger relationships and understanding, we will deliver and reach even more of you.