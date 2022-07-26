OCONOMOWOC — Town of Oconomowoc Police Department incident reports contained the names of the two individuals who drowned within a few days of each other. Agean Yang, 32 and Elijahwan Green, 35, both from Milwaukee, died in Lac La Belle.
Following two drownings in separate incidents last week, local authorities said Lac La Belle is safe for swimmers and boaters who take proper safety precautions.
Two men drowned in the lake after jumping off their rental boats to swim near Islandale, one on Thursday and one on Sunday. Both men's bodies were recovered from the water west of Blackhawk Drive. The first report arrived at 7:18 p.m. on Thursday. Police say Yang, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, jumped from his pontoon boat and never resurfaced. His body was found around 10:30 a.m. Saturday west of Blackhawk Drive in about 32 feet of water.
Just over 29 hours later, a second missing person report was made around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police said Green, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, went under the water north-west of Islandale. The Western Lakes Fire District said he was found west of Blackhawk Drive in 11 feet of water around 10:58 p.m. that night.
A press conference was held Monday to address the deaths. Authorities said the investigations are still ongoing and declined to identify the men by name. It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the deaths. Western Lakes Fire Chief Brad Bowen said his agency and its dive team were the first to respond on Thursday and Sunday.
Bowen said there is no undercurrent danger Lac La Belle, but neither man was wearing a life jacket when they jumped in to swim. “Undercurrents don't suck people down in our lake here, ” Bowen said, adding that the lake is as safe as it ever was. He urged boaters and swimmers to use personal flotation devices whenever they're on a boat or swimming in the water.
“Even the most avid swimmers” will have challenges staying afloat during high winds and waves, he said.
The Town of Oconomowoc Police Department is leading the investigation. Sgt. Jake Bolyard of the town police said both the deceased men were on rental boats with their families and friends when they failed to resurface. He echoed Bowen, saying, “It's still safe to be out on the water” if safety measures like wearing a life jacket are followed.
Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus said the past few days have been difficult for the community. He praised local responders for working to bring closure to the families of the missing men.
“When this happened, our community came together,” Magnus said. Property owners on the lake offered their boat launches for use by search personnel and provided food and water during the efforts to find and recover the bodies, authorities said.
The public boat launch at City Beach in Oconomowoc was shuttered to the public as responders took over the area for the search. A concert at the beach was cancelled on Friday as the search for the first victim continued. Following the press conference, Bowen told The Freeman that the two 911 calls that reported the drownings were dialed approximately 1,500 feet from one another.
Magnus also spoke with The Freeman after the press conference. The mayor said he'd “never seen anything like this before.” He said city officials will meet with the Town of Oconomowoc and Village of Lac La Belle which also border the lake to discuss additional safety warnings and precautions in the future.
He once again thanked the numerous first responders and their departments. “All those responders had incredible empathy,” Magnus said. “And at the end of the day, they were professional and completed their job.” The last drowning on Lac La Belle occurred in 2020, according to Bowen. He said the circumstances in that case were much different than the two drownings last week.
Prior to the 2020 incident, Bowen said longtime members of the WLFD could not recall when the last drowning on Lac La Belle took place however, he said the department responds to at least one drowning per year across its coverage zone and its numerous lakes.
The Western Lakes Fire District, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, City of Oconomowoc Police Department, Chenequa Police Department, Lake Country Fire and Rescue, Mukwonago Fire Department, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office and units from Washington and Dodge counties were among the departments to respond.
The drownings remain under investigation.