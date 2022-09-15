OCONOMOWOC — Sarah Langenkamp is remembered by many for her leadership talents exhibited while working for the U.S. government in several key areas around the world, from Haiti to Iraq to assisting the nation’s interests in Ukraine.
Langenkamp, an Oconomowoc native, died in a bicycle incident Aug. 25, weeks after returning home from Ukraine to Bethesda, Md., at age 42.
According to her obituary, Langenkamp returned to the U.S. after completing an assignment with the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.
There, she worked at reforming Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts and providing assistance to Ukraine’s non-military security institutions.
“She saved hundreds of thousands of lives due to her actions early in the (Ukraine) war, and it’s so sad she had to lose her life,” her father, retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Dirk Debbink, said Wednesday.
Her career also took her to Iraq in 2009-10, where she helped the U.S. Embassy manage border control issues and the U.S. military drawdown there. She also worked in Uganda and Haiti, her obit said.
Debbink said the family has received several letters — “real letters, not form letters” — from Attorney General Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden, the deputy secretary of state and also a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He said he told his son-in-law, Dan Langenkamp, he expected it would be a five-minute conversation but it lasted 25 minutes.
“Secretary Blinken talked to my wife, myself, and Dan, Sarah’s husband, and really knew what she was doing over there,” Debbink said.
A memorial service was held Sept. 6 at the U.S. Institute of Peace on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.
Debbink said the guest book listed over 400 attendees, but he estimated there were closer to 600.
“We were really gratified so many State Department colleagues came to honor Sarah,” Debbink said.
Langenkamp, a 1998 graduate of Oconomowoc High School, earlier this year was named to the OHS Wall of Fame, joining her father, a 1973 graduate, who was inducted in 2006.
An avid bicyclist, Langenkamp decorated her home with bicycle themes and items.
Her family hopes to inspire bicycle safety policies in the wake of her death.
“Our commitment to biking is linked to our deep belief in living a life that is healthy, humble, and green. Sarah did not need to show the world she was a successful professional, diplomat, leader, and role model. Her grace, intelligence, kindness, and deep commitment to promoting U.S. interests around the world was shown in her work and actions,” Langenkamp’s husband Dan said in a GoFundMe.
Dan organized the online GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for bicycle safety to assist bicycle safety organizations working toward safer bike routes, be it by working with governments, legal assistance or raising public awareness. The goal of the campaign was to raise $50,000, but the site page said more than 2,100 donors have already raised $267,935 as of Wednesday.
Langenkamp is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Oliver and Axel; parents, Dirk and Teresa Debbink of Oconomowoc, three grandparents, three siblings and their spouses, and other relatives and friends.