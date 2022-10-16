HARTLAND — “In loving memory of our friend Gary Grauel” reads a plaque placed on a bench in downtown Hartland earlier this week. The plaque honors the long-time, well-known village resident who died on Jan. 27, 2022, at 64.
Known by many people and businesses in the community for riding his full-sized, three-wheeled bicycle everywhere he went, the plaque features a picture of the bike.
“Everybody knew him, not just in Hartland, but really Lake Country,” said Steve Osterndorf, branch manager at U.S. Bank in Hartland, a place Grauel visited often. “He had some disabilities but was really just welcomed into a lot of different businesses.”
The community opened their arms to Grauel and his brother Greg. The two lived together until his brother died towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic from Influenza A, according to Osterndorf, who added that caregivers visited Grauel regularly after that.
Grauel had his regular stops around the community. Two of those stops included U.S. Bank Branch, 160 E. Capitol Drive, and Birch & Banyan Coffee, 150 E. Capitol Drive.
Osterndorf got to know Grauel through his daily visits to the office, sometimes several times a day and especially on Fridays, when the office had popcorn available.
Grauel would stop in every Friday to get his bag of popcorn, say hi to everybody and visit a couple of the offices before heading over to Birch & Banyan Coffee for a drink and a lemon bar, according to Osterndorf.
Grauel would spark up conversations about everything. He would fill everyone in on what happened during his bike travels, and he especially enjoyed chatting about the weather, current happenings in the world and politics.
“It’s fitting because the bench that was donated is located directly between our office here and the coffee shop, which were two of his primary stops,” said Osterndorf.
Birch & Banyan owner Jessie Puzach considered Grauel a true friend of hers. After he died, Puzach and others decided to sponsor the bench with the coffee shop through the Hartland Business Improvement District.
Although another business in town was already sponsoring the bench between the coffee shop and bank, they agreed to switch to a different one, knowing that specific spot was symbolic for Grauel.
A graveside service was held for Grauel on Feb. 4 at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery. Birch & Banyan closed down their shop for the morning so customers and employees could attend the burial. Around 75 to 80 people attended the service, said Deb Senglaub, an employee at Birch & Banyan.
“It was really wonderful,” said Puzach. “A lot of the community was there.”
Grauel is remembered as a nice, down-to-earth resident who loved to interact with the community. No matter what he did he always tried to make sure everyone had a smile on their face, according Osterndorf.
“He adopted us, and we adopted him,” said Senglaub. “He was just a special guy, and we miss him.”